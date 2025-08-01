$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

New Verizon tactic might compel you to ditch your legacy plan

Verizon's older plans might stop being worth what they cost starting next month.

Carriers really want you off discontinued plans. While T-Mobile has kicked users off legacy plans without obtaining their permission, Verizon has come up with another strategy to make the old 5G Get More and 5G Play More plans less attractive.

Both plans let you enjoy either Apple Arcade or Google Play Pass. These subscription services let you access huge libraries of games for a monthly fee. Apple Arcade costs $6.99 per month, while Google Play Pass is $4.99/month.

Verizon offered the game subscription services for free to customers on 5G Get More and 5G Play More plans, which were announced in 2021 but have now been grandfathered.

As first spotted by Droid Life, Verizon has started notifying customers that the perks will soon no longer be available to them. The company will discontinue them on September 22 and remove them from accounts on September 25.



Verizon hiked the prices on 5G Get More and 5G Play More by $4 in March, and a few months later, it's removing gaming perks. The company seemingly wants you to believe that the plans are now a poor value for money compared to what they offered before. It's no coincidence that Verizon quietly slipped in a reminder that Apple Arcade is available with its newer myPlan.

Do you think older Verizon plans now offer less bang for your buck?

Customers on Verizon plans with six months of free Apple Arcade or Google Play Pass will be charged if the promotional period ends before September 25, unless they cancel. If it ends on or after September 25, the subscription will simply be removed from their accounts.

Verizon is also reportedly planning to hit customers with a series of price increases. The carrier has been losing customers due to price hikes, but that apparently hasn't deterred it from making moves that are likely to prove unpopular, such as removing loyalty discounts, which are offered to keep subscribers from switching.

