T-Mobile and Verizon perks come at a cost you wouldn't knowingly pay
T-Mobile and Verizon may have an underhanded way to finance freebies and gifts.
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
T-Mobile and Verizon aren't as generous as they'd like you to believe. | Image by PhoneArena
From T-Mobile Tuesdays' free platters to Verizon myAccess gift cards, carriers can appear surprisingly generous when it comes to freebies and perks. However, for many customers, the extras that these two providers offer are nothing more than a mirage.
If there's one reminder you need every day, it's that everything costs something. Whether it's a free pass from Verizon or a blanket from T-Mobile, customers pay for these gifts one way or another.
First, the postpaid plans from T-Mobile and Verizon, and AT&T (for that matter) that qualify for these perks are already considerably pricey. The prepaid services offered by these carriers are much cheaper, as are the options available through MVNOs and cable companies.
In essence, save for the most demanding customers, most people are already overpaying for postpaid plans from T-Mobile and Verizon.
Of course, there's a certain novelty factor to these carriers, and you might have to make some compromises when switching to a cheaper option. For instance, you may find the website and apps offered by budget carriers clunky, and their customer service may disappoint.
Setting aside charges for superfluous items, carriers may also be engaging in behaviour that borders on unethical to drive up customer spending.
For instance, T-Mobile has been relentlessly pushing its credit card on customers, and sales reps who fail to sign up enough customers face corrective action. This strategy feels out of place for a company whose core mission is cellular service.
Third-party stores, which don't directly fall under the carriers' jurisdiction, are even worse offenders. For instance, a Verizon third-party store has been accused of preying on vulnerable demographics such as the elderly by hiding loyalty offers from them and presenting the most expensive option as the only choice.
Not only is T-Mobile reportedly pressuring employees to get customers to sign up for credit cards, but it has also seemingly threatened to fire the lowest-performing employees. Of course, with the T-Life app being the de facto way for subscribers to interact with the company, laying off employees is now easier for T-Mobile.
Verizon and T-Mobile are also pivoting to AI agents, much to the chagrin of customers, who increasingly question whether high monthly prices justify the diminishing human touch.
Regardless of how T-Mobile and Verizon are financing their freebies, customers may not necessarily care. After all, there's something almost magical about the word "free," even if it means all you get is a product of questionable quality after paying thousands in yearly bills.
To be fair to T-Mobile and Verizon, they are two of only three facilities-based providers, and MVNOs such as Google Fi and MobileX just piggyback on their infrastructure, investments, and innovations.
There are also some constraints to budget services, such as data caps and slow speeds, but if you spend most of your time on a Wi-Fi connection anyway, you shouldn't have to worry about that.
However, T-Mobile and Verizon create an illusion of abundance, persuading customers that they need more than they actually need. That's why it will help to take a minute, step back, and reassess if you are actually getting any value from them.
Ain't no thing as a free lunch (or Slurpee)
T-Mobile and Verizon often offer freebies. | Image by T-Mobile
Recouping costs
T-Mobile credit card | Image by The Mobile Report
Numerous reports suggest that store staff at T-Mobile and Verizon deceptively upsell customers on unnecessary extras or steer them toward expensive plans.
There's more
We already know that the company has been conducting some layoffs, and with more jobs on the line for no good reason, the company will again be cutting costs.
Getting carried away
Verizon is more into financing experiences than handing out tangible gifts. | Image by Reddit
