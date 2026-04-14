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T-Mobile announces a brand new season and a related sweepstakes for subscribers and non-subscribers

T-Mobile says that we are in the first-ever "Do Not Disturb Season" and has revealed a brand-new sweepstakes.

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T-Mobile says that it is "Do Not Disturb season" | Image by T-Mobile
When it comes to taking some "Off the Grid" time, undisturbed by online distractions whether in the form of phone calls, emails, or texts, T-Mobile reminds you that thanks to its T-Satellite service, you can take advantage of the first "Do Not Disturb Season" championed by the carrier and the National Park Service. T-Mobile announced Tuesday that it is inviting the nation to take more time to enjoy the splendor of America’s national parks — without missing the moments that matter most."

T-Satellite allows T-Mobile subscribers to have the carrier show up when it is needed


Thanks to T-Satellite, the feature that allows smartphone users to connect via satellite when they are in an area without cellular service or Wi-Fi, T-Mobile says that its network is built to show up when and where people want it. For some premium plans like Go5G Next and Experience Beyond, T-Satellite is free. On other T-Mobile plans, and for Verizon and AT&T customers, T-Satellite costs $10 per month.

How to enter the sweepstakes


Now, T-Mobile is giving customers and non-customers alike the chance to win the ultimate national parks through the carrier's "Adventure On Us Sweepstakes." Starting today and running through May 8th, you can enter the sweepstakes by tapping on this link.

You can enter T-Mobile&#039;s new sweepstakes now. | Image by T-Mobile - T-Mobile announces a brand new season and a related sweepstakes for subscribers and non-subscribers
You can enter T-Mobile's new sweepstakes now. | Image by T-Mobile

To enter the sweepstakes, you must be a legal resident of one of the 50 U.S. States or the District of Columbia, and be at least 20 years old. One entry is allowed per person and internet access is required.

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Introducing Do Not Disturb Season, a nationwide invitation to silence everyday distractions and reconnect with America's national parks, with the confidence that T-Mobile helps keep you connected, on and off the grid.
T-Mobile

Here is the list of what the Grand Prize Winner will receive


Tap the link above, toggle the button on the screen on, and you will see some information that you need to provide to enter the sweepstakes. The Grand Prize winner will receive:

  • A four day, three night stay for two at a Hilton property of your choice that is near a U.S. national park-including Hilton’s exclusive outdoor hospitality partner, AutoCamp.
  • Roundtrip airfare, which allows the adventure to begin the moment you take off.
  • Enough Hertz Gold points to score a four-day standard rental.
  • A full year of AllTrails Peak, which allows you to build a custom route, even on the go.
  • A full year of the AccuWeather Premium+ app, which delivers hyperlocal forecasts and exclusive AccuWeather Alerts from expert meteorologists. 
  • A $1,500 outdoor gear package, full of adventure-ready essentials.
  • A $2,000 donation to the National Park Foundation made in your name, helping to protect national park access for the future.

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The winner will get to choose the park he wants to visit from among these options: 

  • Yosemite National Park
  •  Sequoia National Park
  •  Zion National Park
  •  Smoky Mountain National Park
  •  Rocky Mountain National Park
  • Joshua Tree National Park

Starting today through April 18th, you can get a taste of what walking through a national park feels like even though you're actually in Manhattan. Located amid the hubbub of Grand Central Station, Magenta Base Camp will make you feel as though you escaped from the Big Apple and a visit to the camp will also allow you to enter the sweepstakes (as noted, you can also enter by filling out the entry on the website linked in the third paragraph).

T-Mobile Marketing Chief Mike Katz said the carrier's customers take their phones everywhere, even to remote areas


T-Mobile's Mike Katz, the carrier's President of Marketing, Strategy and Products said that the company's customers take their phones everywhere, including areas that you would call remote. But that, said the executive, is exactly what T-Mobile is built for.

Will you enter the new T-Mobile sweepstakes?
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Katz says, "Do Not Disturb Season encourages people to step away from the everyday noise and spend more time outside, knowing their network is built for the places they want to go — from the trailhead to the summit."

T-Mobile subscribers also get 15% off Hilton's 27 world-class hotel brands, and Complimentary Hertz Five Star Status through December 31, 2027. 

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Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
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