T-Mobile sold thousands of smartphone units before ensuring they were fit for sale
The REVVL 7 Pro 5G went on sale before it had received certification for meeting interference requirements.
The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has terminated an investigation into T-Mobile for not adhering to the proper procedure when selling the REVVL 7 Pro 5G, following the carrier's acceptance of responsibility.
T-Mobile sells its own brand of Android phones under the REVVL line. The REVVL 7 Pro 5Gwent on sale on May 23, 2024, before receiving FCC equipment authorization.
T-Mobile went on to obtain equipment authorization on May 29, only after selling thousands of REVVL 7 Pro 5G units. The FCC formally notified T-Mobile about an inquiry into the matter on October 1, 2024.
T-Mobile is committed to taking steps to ensure all rules are followed. It's going to implement a compliance program and voluntarily make a $7,000 contribution to the United States Treasury.
The compliance program includes designating a senior corporate manager as a Compliance Officer, preparing a Compliance Manual, and conducting training. The plan must be followed for three years, after which T-Mobile will be free to revert to normal regulatory requirements.
Though requiring T-Mobile to enforce a strict compliance plan and follow it for three years isn't a harsh punishment, the carrier should be given the benefit of the doubt here. In the grand scheme of things, no harm was done, but this still serves as a reminder that nothing is too small to escape the FCC's notice.
At the same time, some customers might find it alarming that thousands of units were sold before they received certification for minimizing interference.
It's not clear if the REVVL 7 Pro 5G's brief recall from stores in August had anything to do with this.
The REVVL 7 Pro. | Image Credit - T-Mobile
The carrier responded by saying it relied on manufacturers, which in this case was Wingtech, to comply with equipment authorization procedures. Although T-Mobile insisted that its contract with the company satisfied the authorization condition, the FCC disagreed.
