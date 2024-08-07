T-Mobile pulls REVVL 7 Pro phones from its stores

T-Mobile 's in-house line of Launched back in May, T-Mobile 's own REVVL 7 5G is a usable low-priced Android phone carrying a 6.58-inch AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2408 FHD+ resolution, powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 application processor. The seventh-generation base model of's in-house line of Android phones , the REVVL 7 5G has a trio of cameras on the rear panel that includes the 50MP Wide camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP Macro camera for extreme closeups.

The device sports an 8MP front-facing camera and gets by with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. A large 5000mAh battery keeps the phone's lights on and supports 15W charging. Android 14 is pre-installed.

What is different about the REVVL 7 Pro 5G?







The REVVL 7 Pro 5G offers a larger 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with a 1080 x 2436 resolution and a quad camera setup on the back. Besides the same 50MP Wide camera, 2MP depth sensor, and 2MP Macro camera, the REVVL 7 Pro features a 5MP Ultra-wide camera and a 16MP front-facing selfie-snapper. The device is equipped with slightly more RAM (8MP) and twice the storage (256GB) of the base model. While it keeps the base model's 5000mAh battery, it supports faster 25W wired charging and 15 W wireless charging.









T-Mobile corporate and Authorized retail stores has been collected and shipped out of each store. T-Mobile store, the same instructions were sent to all stores including corporate locations. For some reason that remains a mystery at this point, inventory of the REVVL 7 Pro 5G sitting incorporate and Authorized retail stores has been collected and shipped out of each store. An internal T-Mobile memo shared by The Mobile Report demands that all stock of the REVVL 7 Pro 5G be sent back to the warehouse. While the memo comes from a third party Metro bystore, the same instructions were sent to all stores including corporate locations.





The memo notes that all REVVL 7 Pro 5G inventory be returned starting today, August 7th, and be received by August 14th. It notes that the return of the phones is needed "to maintain our high-quality standards." That would seem to indicate that there is a serious problem with these phones that can't be fixed with a software update. T-Mobile adds in the memo that it is working to make more REVVL 7 Pro inventory available soon.





The memo makes it clear what T-Mobile wants all of its corporate and authorized stores to do the following:

Locate all REVVL 7 Pro 5G phones, including demos for return.

Reach out to your local manager if Inventory Reporting is needed.

Complete the return RMA in the Assurant Portal using the Remorse return type.

Select 'Device-Customer unhappy with device After Using It' Return Reason code.





While the instructions tell each store to claim that the returns are from customers who had remorse with their purchase and were unhappy with the REVVL 7 Pro 5G, this might have been the only option that could be justified.

Will the REVVL 7 Pro 5G return?







The Mobile Report says that some employees reported that the phone's Phone app (the one used to make phone calls) has been crashing and the issue was fixed by installing Google's Android Phone app instead. On the T-Mobile app, the REVVL 7 Pro 5G no longer appears although the base model does. Metro by T-Mobile’s website lists the device but notes that it is "currently unavailable online" as is the REVVL 7 5G for some reason.





Consumers who own the REVVL 7 Pro 5G should expect to receive a recall letter. After all, if there is an issue with the phone that forces inventory to be recalled, it does make sense that this is an issue that also affects the units sold by T-Mobile and Metro corporate and third-party stores.



