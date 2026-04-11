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T-Mobile rep receives shocking request in a text message

The request, which included an offer to pay the rep, was rejected by the T-Mobile employee.

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T-Mobile rep receives shocking request via text. | Image by PhoneArena
Imagine you are using the phone you purchased from T-Mobile and all of a sudden you notice that the status bar at the top of your phone says "No Service." Your iPhone might say "SOS," meaning that you can only make an emergency call.

A SIM swap is a frightening experience 


This is a frightening scenario because you have lost the connection to your wireless provider, and you can't do anything with the device in your hand. This is what you'll experience if you are the victim of a SIM swap.  

A thief has managed to obtain a SIM card connected with your phone number and put it in his handset. That allows him to open all of your apps, including your banking, stock trading, and other financial apps, and change the passwords so that only he can open them.

Many SIM swaps require the participation of a carrier insider


You might think that you are protected by two-factor authentication (2FA) but with a SIM swap, 2FA makes matters worse because the thief receives all of the codes sent to your phone number. As a result, 2FA actually makes it easier for a SIM swapper to steal a victim's personal data.

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Screenshot of shocking text received by T-Mobile rep.
Screenshot of text to T-Mobile rep from criminal seeking T-Mobile customer info for Sim swaps. | Image by Reddit

So how does the bad guy get a SIM card connected to your phone number? It often requires a rep (aka ME, or Mobile Expert), paid off by the thief, to provide the criminal with the SIM card that allows him to commit the crime. That's what makes it so shocking to see on social media, the image of several texts received by a T-Mobile rep. The texts were sent by a criminal who promised to pay the rep $500 for each SIM swap he does using information received from the Mobile Expert.

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Kudos to the rep who rejected the multiple requests from this criminal. The bad guy wanted to provide the rep with the email addresses or phone numbers of T-Mobile customers in exchange for physical mailing addresses and other information of each account. 

T-Mobile rep turns down text request for stolen customer information


The scary thing is that this is just one rep turning the bad guy down. All it takes is one ME to agree to turn over the requested information to ruin some T-Mobile customers' lives. A handful willing to take $500 for each SIM swap completed could really damage the carrier's reputation from the inside.

Something similar took place in 2024 when texts received by some T-Mobile reps offered them $300 for each SIM swap completed by the unknown person who sent the text. Of course, that payment would probably require the rep to turn over specific information about T-Mobile customers that could help smooth the way for multiple SIM swaps affecting T-Mobile subscribers.

Later that same year, a T-Mobile customer said that one of the lines belonging to his account was twice the victim of a SIM swap. It is hard to imagine going through something like that once, can you even think about having to deal with that twice?

T-Mobile subscribers can protect themselves from internal and external SIM swaps


More importantly, a T-Mobile Mobile Expert informed the account owner that the SIM swaps his account was attacked with was the result of an "inside job." It was a different T-Mobile "store rep" who was responsible. Even though the SIM swap attacks took place in 2024, it wasn't until 2025 that the carrier sent a letter to the victim that confirmed that his SIM card was changed without his permission.

Are you worried about getting hit with a SIM swap?
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T-Mobile customers can prevent a SIM swap from occurring within the T-Mobile network by toggling on SIM Protection. To enable this feature, which prevents your phone number from being moved to a new SIM card or eSIM (again, inside the T-Mobile network), follow these directions:

  • Open the T-Life app and go to the Manage tab. 
  • Tap on Security (found under the gear icon).
  • Toggle SIM Protection to ON.

But what about protection from crooks moving your phone number to another carrier without your knowledge? That protection comes from a unique one-time Port-Out PIN that someone must have to move a phone number. 

Even if a bad actor has your account number, he cannot move your device to another carrier without having the PIN number, which a subscriber can receive from the T-Life app. It expires after 7 days.

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Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman
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