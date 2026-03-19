T-Mobile iPhone users will soon be paying a fee that doesn't apply to Samsung subscribers

The Mobile Report

T-Mobile

The only way to avoid the fee as an Apple customer

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

Connecting theaccount to Apple when buying a new device allows customers to take advantage ofpromos. The advantage of ordering through Apple is that customers get an unlocked device.While $35 might sound negligible, it stacks up as you add more lines. Unfortunately for Apple customers, cuttingout of the equation at the time of purchase is the only way to avoid the fee, which might not be worth it, considering you will lose promotional offers that subsidize purchases.