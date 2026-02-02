T-Mobile lays off employees working at company headquarters

T-Mobile

In Washington state, T-Mobile lays off seven Vice President and Senior Vice Presidents





For example, close to 210 senior-and director-level employees are being let go along with seven employees with vice president or senior vice president titles. Of those former or soon to be former T-Mobile employees, included is a senior VP of talent along with four employees who have VP of legal affairs roles inside the company. Some of the employees being laid off worked at the carrier's corporate headquarters in Bellevue, Washington.









Others performed their jobs at T-Mobile data centers in Bellevue and East Wenatchee, and at stores and other offices located in Bothell, Bellingham, Woodinville, Spokane Valley and other locations. More layoffs are expected to come.

Layoffs included in today's WARN filings will take place on April 2nd





T-Mobile was forced by law to file information about the layoffs under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act. This is a nationwide law that requires an employer with 100 or more employees to give 60 days advanced notice of a plant closing resulting in 50 or more people losing their jobs. The same warning is required if 500 or more employees are fired from one site, or if 50 to 499 are laid off and they make up at least 33% of the workforce.





- T-Mobile

The 60 days' notice was given to affected T-Mobile employees today and they are expected to be laid off on April 2nd. The WARN filing turned into the state of Washington blamed the cuts on "changing business needs" and we know exactly what that means. T-Mobile is transitioning to a digital Mobile Network Operator (MNO). While it will continue to use its own network, the company is going to start closing its stores and letting reps go. The filing is signed by Monica Frohock, senior director of the Magenta Service Center.



The carrier's T-Life app, just as it has been doing over the last year, will handle management of existing plans, the opening of new accounts, device and accessory purchases, billing and payments, and more. By closing stores, not renewing leases, and not having reps to pay commissions to, T-Mobile hopes to hike profit margins bringing more of the top line down to the bottom line. This could help to get the stock moving higher benefitting big holders such as Deutsche Telekom, which owns a controlling 51.5% of the company stock. T-Mobile 's market capitalization makes it the highest valued U.S. telecom company.





T-Mobile also changed CEOs on November 1 as Mike Sievert was replaced by Srini Gopalan. As of December 31, 2024, the company employed 70,000 people. The carrier isn't the only one in the industry letting workers go. Verizon , back in November, announced a massive 13,000 worker layoff coinciding with a change in the CEO office as Dan Schulman moved in.also changed CEOs on November 1 as Mike Sievert was replaced by Srini Gopalan.

T-Mobile says letting employees go is the next step in its evolution





In an emailed statement, T-Mobile said that it is making changes as it takes the next step in its evolution, presumably toward becoming a digital wireless firm. The company says that it continues to hire "to ensure we have the right focus, structure and momentum to keep changing the industry through innovation and a long-standing focus on customers." T-Mobile added that it is dealing with a "Dynamic Market."

T-Mobile is expected to report its fourth quarter and full year earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th, in the morning before the market opens at 9:30 am ET. Estimates call for it to report 900,000 to 1 million net new postpaid phone adds during Q4 2025. For all of 2025, T-Mobile is expected to announce between 5.5 million and 6 million net new postpaid phone adds.

