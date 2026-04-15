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T-Mobile announces the first-ever Do Not Disturb Season with prizes attached

The Magenta carrier is collaborating with the National Park Foundation.

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A woman camping in the mountains.
Not the most clever marketing campaign by T-Mobile, but the prizes are lit. | Image by T-Mobile
The more we connect with each other, the more we use our phones to call and text – the bigger the profit for telcos. But T-Mobile wants us to go into Do Not Disturb mode this summer. Well, up to a degree.

The Great Outdoors




Per T-Mobile's latest announcement, the summer of 2026 will be declared the first-ever Do Not Disturb Season. This is an initiative that'll try to get us to connect more in real life and among the tremendous national parks of America.

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Still, T-Mobile assures us that its network is there for us when we need it. A big role in this has the T-Satellite service which provides satellite connectivity (not full, but enough for texting or location sharing, if needed).

"Adventure On Us"


These invitations are, in my opinion, a bit bland and preachy – I don't need my telco to remind me that I can enable Do Not Disturb whenever I feel like it.

That's why T-Mobile attaches some prizes and gives subscribers the opportunity "to experience the ultimate national parks Adventure On Us".

Starting today (and through May 8), those among us who love The Great Outdoors can enter the raffle online or in participating retail stores nationwide for a chance to win.

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T-Mobile's Mike Katz explains that their network is specifically designed to reach the most isolated parts of the country, ensuring customers stay connected even in remote wilderness. Through the "Do Not Disturb Season" initiative, the company encourages people to disconnect from daily digital distractions and enjoy the outdoors.

When was the last time you embarked on a trip?
1 Votes

What are the prizes?


The ultimate national parks getaway offers a comprehensive adventure package for two, starting with a four-day stay at a Hilton property or an AutoCamp location near a US national park.

The prize covers roundtrip airfare and a four-day Hertz car rental, ensuring seamless travel and the freedom to explore scenic routes. Winners will also receive a year of AllTrails Peak for advanced navigation, a year of AccuWeather Premium+ for precise weather tracking, and a $1,500 outdoor gear bundle.

Additionally, the package includes a $2,000 donation to the National Park Foundation in the winner's name to support conservation efforts.

To celebrate this spirit of exploration, T-Mobile and the National Park Foundation are hosting Magenta Base Camp at Grand Central Terminal from April 14 to April 18. This immersive installation allows New Yorkers to experience the sights and sounds of the national parks within the city. During this event, visitors can also enter the Adventure On Us sweepstakes for a chance to win the getaway prize.

There's more


Fret not even if you don't win, because T-Mobile is expanding its Do Not Disturb Season by offering exclusive travel perks to its members.

Customers can take advantage of a 15% discount across all 27 Hilton hotel brands or receive complimentary Hertz Five Star status that'll remain valid through the end of 2027.

"America's national parks offer an inspiration that no screen can replicate" as Chad Jones (SVP of Corporate Partnerships, National Park Foundation) says. He's quite right and there's so much to explore. I, personally, find the whole "Do Not Disturb" approach relatively incomplete (in marketing terms), but those prizes are really something.

If this is what it takes for people to start exploring more, I'm all in.

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Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
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