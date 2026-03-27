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Switching to Gemini? Google is making it super simple to transfer your chat history from other AI apps

Google is making it much simpler to switch to Gemini from ChatGPT or another rival AI model.

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Switching to Google Gemini has never been easier. | Image by Google
If you’ve been thinking of switching to using Google’s Gemini as your default AI app, the company is making it a lot simpler to make the change as swift and seamless as possible. Google has begun rolling out a new feature today for Gemini that will allow you to easily generate and import your chat history and context from other AI models that you’ve talked to.

Gemini gets “memory”


In the Gemini app, the past chats section is being renamed to “memory” in the coming weeks. This is because Google is reworking how its AI app approaches history and context. Beginning today, the Gemini app is getting a new import feature in its settings tab.

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The new feature is making it as simple as possible for everyone to transfer their context history and full chats from another AI app. In the import window, you will be given a prompt that you can copy and paste into your other apps to ask those AI models to generate a concise summary of everything important that you’ve talked about. If you wish, you can also compress entire conversations into a ZIP file and upload that to the Gemini app.

Does this make you more likely to switch to Gemini?
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A very smart move from Google


Google Gemini memory import feature
Gemini will help you make the switch. | Image by Google


One of the biggest barriers for less tech-savvy people when it comes to switching to another AI model can be the daunting task of having to start all over again. AI models can be very easily prompted to generate a summary of all of your interactions with them and this summary can be uploaded into the custom instructions for any other AI model.

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However, Google’s approach has made this task a lot more consumer-friendly. If the company can now market Gemini to more people and win them over, this new feature should make it much more likely for Google to see mass migrations to its app.

Are we in a movie?


I keep saying that modern AI is straight out of science fiction, even if it’s still lacking in some ways. This new feature, however, makes me think of movies and TV shows where an AI’s memories are copy and pasted elsewhere, which begs the question of whether it’s the same AI or not.

Current models aren’t fully there yet where we will have to start thinking about the AI of Theseus, but we’re definitely getting closer and closer to that day. If you don’t see the import feature in your Gemini app, don’t worry: it should show up in a few days at most.

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Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
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