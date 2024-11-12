Save hundreds $ with Galaxy Z Fold6!

Don't buy the Galaxy S25 or the iPhone 16. We shouldn't be upgrading every year

This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
Don't buy the Galaxy S25 or the iPhone 16. We shouldn't be upgrading every year
The iPhone 16 series is already official, and somewhere between the hyped PR lines there's an uncomfortable truth to be read. There's nothing new. Meanwhile, we're gearing up to get another big reveal, the Galaxy S25 series, and the same rinse-and-repeat hype machine is about to start its engines. Here's a thought. Don't buy the iPhone 16 or the upcoming Galaxy S25. Here's why...

Four years ago (almost five), I wrote a piece called "Why do all smartphones look the same?" This was shortly followed by another article titled "Phones are more fragile than ever, and it's all our fault."

Now, almost five years later, I wanted to title this one "Smartphones are boring. Stop buying them." And even though I'm sure such a title will resonate with many of you, I've decided to tone it down.

I could've also started blabbering about how excited I was by technology as a young adult and how that excitement slowly died off, but let's not hop on the emotionally manipulative train.

Instead, I think I have a solution that has the potential to make things better. Yep, you got it from the title: you should stop buying smartphones every year, or every other year (to be perfectly fair, the average lifespan of smartphones in the US is around 2.5 years, according to Statista).

To the point then! Why should you deprive yourself of the excitement and the gratification of a smartphone purchase?

Reason number 4: There's no point in upgrading, as there are no upgrades


We're starting from bottom to top with the reasoning, and this one is obvious, and we've been talking about it for the past couple of years. Let's take the main culprits as an example, as Apple and Samsung hold 80% of the market share in the US.

Below you will find a table with all the upgrades, generation by generation:

iPhone 13iPhone 14iPhone 15iPhone 16
146.7 x 71.5 x 7.65 mm, 174g146.7 x 71.5 x 7.8 mm, 172g147.6 x 71.6 x 7.8 mm, 171g147.6 x 71.6 x 7.8 mm, 170g
6.1" OLED, 60Hz6.1" OLED @60Hz6.1" OLED @60Hz6.1" OLED @60Hz
Apple A15 BionicApple A15 BionicApple A16 BionicApple A18
4GB6GB6GB8GB
128/256/512GB, non expandable128/256/512GB, non expandable128/256/512GB, non expandable128/256/512GB, non expandable
12MP wide camera
12MP ultra-wide camera, f/2.4		12MP wide camera
12MP ultra-wide camera, f/2.4		48MP wide camera
12MP ultra-wide camera, f/2.2		48MP wide camera
12MP ultra-wide camera, f/2.2
3,095mAh
3,279 mAh3,349mAh3,561mAh
20W wired, 15W MagSafe wireless20W wired, 15W MagSafe wireless20W wired, 15W MagSafe wireless, USB-C20W wired, 25W MagSafe wireless, USB-C
 
Pretty much the same goes for the Galaxy S-series:
Galaxy S21Galaxy S22Galaxy S23Galaxy S24
151.7 x 71.2 x 7.9mm
171g		146 x 70.6 x 7.6mm
167g		146.3 x 70.9 x 7.6 mm
168g		147 x 70.6 x 7.6 mm
168g
6.2" Dynamic AMOLED, 1080p, 48-120Hz6.1" Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 1080p, 10-120Hz6.1" OLED, 1080p, 48-120Hz6.17" OLED, 1080p, 1-120Hz
Snapdragon 888 in the US
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in the USSnapdragon 8 Gen 2 in the USSnapdragon 8 Gen 3 in the US
8GB RAM8GB RAM8GB RAM8GB RAM
128GB128GB / 256GB128GB / 256GB128GB / 256GB
12MP main, f/1.8 aperture
12MP ultra-wide, f/2.2 aperture
64MP, 1.1X zoom (3X hybrid), f/2.0 aperture

10MP front, f/2.2 aperture		50MP main, f/1.8 aperture
12MP ultra-wide, f/2.2 aperture
10MP, 3X native zoom, f/2.4 aperture

10MP front, f/2.2 aperture		50MP main, f/1.8 aperture
12MP ultra-wide, f/2.2 aperture
10MP, 3X native zoom, f/2.4 aperture

12MP front, f/2.2 aperture		50MP main, f/1.8 aperture
12MP ultra-wide, f/2.2 aperture
10MP, 3X native zoom, f/2.4 aperture

12MP front, f/2.2 aperture
4,000 mAh3,700 mAh3900 mAh4000 mAh
25W wired, 15W wireless25W wired, 15W wireless25W wired, 15W wireless25W wired, 15W wireless
 
If I were the CEO of either of these two companies, I would've been ashamed to call these "new models." There were times when such changes were marked by an "S" next to the model nomenclature.

Recommended Stories
So, how can a new camera sensor or a slightly faster chipset justify a $799 investment? Charging speeds are abysmal on the iPhones and pretty "meh" on Galaxy phones, and they haven't moved an iota in the past five generations.

Camera sensors are important, but post-processing algorithms are much more important in the end, and that's why the past couple of Galaxy flagships and iPhones have barely made changes to the camera hardware. What gives? So, it's the software then?

Reason number 3: It's all in the software, and you will get it eventually


There's a big debate around AI, machine learning, and large language models. It's the next big thing in the smartphone world, and every company, big or small, is trying to get this tech on its phones.

Setting aside the long-term value of these AI features, let's think for a second. Companies say that their newest flagship phones are perfectly equipped to handle these LLM and AI tasks, thanks to the new hardware.

But in reality, as Samsung showed, older phones are perfectly capable of handling these AI tasks. Why? Because all these AI magic tricks are meant to be a subscription model, and companies can't afford to let older phones not have it.

So, if you're worried that your Galaxy S22 is getting too old to hop on the AI train, this isn't the case. I fiddled with my girlfriend Galaxy S22 a week ago and found almost no difference in experience with much newer models, such as the S24 Plus that I reviewed recently, both in general experience and when it comes to AI. 

Furthermore, I rocked the iPhone 13 mini for about a year before returning to the Android camp (sorry, iOS is not my thing), and it felt very similar as an experience to the iPhone 15 Plus.

And with the pledge for seven years of major OS upgrades (made by Google with the Pixel 8 series, and subsequently Samsung with the Galaxy S24), you have no software reason to buy a new phone. Even Apple supports its iPhones for five years, which is more than twice as long as people actually use them, according to the statistics in the beginning of the article.

Reason number 2: They all look the same!


If you line up all Galaxy and iPhone models from the past five years backside up and make people try to guess which is which from about 10 feet away, the success rate will most likely be abysmal. Now, if you turn them around and turn off the display, no one would be able to guess the correct generation. Okay, maybe less than 10%.

I get how companies don't want to stray too far off the design language of a certain flagship line, but at the same time, this concept makes phones quite boring and robs us of the true excitement of a new flagship.

These days, all we're getting is new colors. Тhere was even a smartwatch "announcement" not long ago, featuring just a new color as an upgrade. Yep, that was the Apple Watch Ultra 2. We got a new finish and a matching band with it. Speaking of colors, they're not that exciting either, and most people put a case on anyway.

So, the hardware is mostly the same, the software will arrive on older phones anyway, and the design has been almost identical between the generations for the past five years or so. 

Now, on to the final and most important reason..

Reason number 1: Let companies sweat a little


I'm not a communist, nor do I hate the modern capitalist reality. Quite the contrary, I think we live in the best times ever. That being said, tech companies need a wake-up call. We've been putting up with this for far too long.

Imagine if the Galaxy S25 flopped. Do you think Samsung would just shrug and release another uninspired S26? Yeah, me neither. As long as we buy these lookalikes with minor tweaks here and there, the companies won't get off the lazy chair.

The sad part is that the majority of users and potential buyers believe all the hype about the new "Fusion camera", the "next-gen all-powerful AI," the "20% faster chipset," and the "new screen that goes up to thousands of nits." Most of these are just hype with fine print attached.

The new Fusion camera is the same as the old one; the AI tricks are mostly just a gimmick across all generations; the 20% faster chipset you won't ever, ever notice; and the thousands of nits are measured on a single pixel overdriven for a millisecond.

So, please reconsider your urge to buy every new phone because of the flashy marketing and let companies do something to deserve your hard-earned money!
Mariyan Slavov Senior Mobile Tech Journalist and Reviewer
Mariyan, a tech enthusiast with a background in Nuclear Physics and Journalism, brings a unique perspective to PhoneArena. His childhood curiosity for gadgets evolved into a professional passion for technology, leading him to the role of Editor-in-Chief at PCWorld Bulgaria before joining PhoneArena. Mariyan's interests range from mainstream Android and iPhone debates to fringe technologies like graphene batteries and nanotechnology. Off-duty, he enjoys playing his electric guitar, practicing Japanese, and revisiting his love for video games and Haruki Murakami's works.

