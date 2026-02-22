Reserve your next Galaxy device here!

11-inch iPad Air (M3) drops to irresistible price after $110 discount

The tablet is an absolute must-have right now, so save while you can!

A close-up of a person holding an iPad Air.
iPad Air (M3) held upright, showcasing its design. | Image by PhoneArena
      View now at Amazon  
While we expect Apple to announce the iPad Air with the M4 chip in March, Amazon is obviously trying to make some space in its warehouses, as it’s currently selling the M3-powered version at a $110 discount. This allows you to grab the 11-inch model with 128GB of storage in Starlight for less than $490. Given that the e-commerce giant has already sold over 2K units in the past month alone, I suggest you act fast, as this sweet offer might become a thing of the past very soon.

Save $110 on the 11-inch 128GB Pad Air (M3) in Starlight!

$110 off (18%)
Act fast and get the 11-inch iPad Air (M3) with 128GB of storage in Starlight for less than $490 on Amazon. This way, you'll save $110 on this powerful yet affordable tablet. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon


Of course, the most important question is whether you should wait for the M4-powered version or just go ahead and purchase a brand-new iPad Air with an M3 chip for $110 off with this deal. And while the techie side of me says you should wait, the savvy shopper/deal hunter in me screams that you should grab the M3 model now, as it’s a deal you don’t want to pass up.

Sure, the M3 isn’t the latest silicon from Apple, but being an M-series chipset, it’s still highly efficient and extremely powerful, making it perfect for day-to-day tasks and even heavy workloads. You also get an 11-inch Liquid Retina display with a sharp 2360 x 1640 resolution, offering a pleasant viewing experience on the go, even though it’s an LCD panel rather than an OLED screen. Its only downsides are that its refresh rate is capped at 60Hz and that its peak brightness is 500 nits. You can get used to the refresh rate, but the maximum brightness may not be high enough for comfortable use outdoors, so keep that in mind.

Nonetheless, the 11-inch iPad Air with the M3 chip delivers incredible value for its current sub-$490 price. So, don’t miss out—act quickly and secure one at this unbeatable price now!

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra reportedly only has two online exclusive color options
The Galaxy S26 pricing saga is getting out of hand, and there's no one to blame but Samsung
Foldable iPhone display production timetable says it loud and clear: get your wallets ready
You're not having a stroke, Google simply changed the Chrome for Android Home icon
Galaxy Z TriFold is proving to be a regretful purchase for some early adopters
Another key Verizon executve is leaving

With up to $250 in savings, the Razr (2025) is your cheapest entry to the foldable lifestyle
We didn't get the iPhone update we wanted, but these iOS 26.4 Beta 1 features shouldn't be sidelined
Apple in line for huge multi-billion refund after Supreme Court ruling
Everything we are expecting from Apple's "Special Experience" event the first week of March
11-inch iPad Air (M3) drops to irresistible price after $110 discount
Apple is working on a new way for your gadgets to see the world
