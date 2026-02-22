11-inch iPad Air (M3) drops to irresistible price after $110 discount
The tablet is an absolute must-have right now, so save while you can!
iPad Air (M3) held upright, showcasing its design. | Image by PhoneArena
Apple to announce the iPad Air with the M4 chip in March, Amazon is obviously trying to make some space in its warehouses, as it’s currently selling the M3-powered version at a $110 discount. This allows you to grab the 11-inch model with 128GB of storage in Starlight for less than $490. Given that the e-commerce giant has already sold over 2K units in the past month alone, I suggest you act fast, as this sweet offer might become a thing of the past very soon.While we expect
Of course, the most important question is whether you should wait for the M4-powered version or just go ahead and purchase a brand-new iPad Air with an M3 chip for $110 off with this deal. And while the techie side of me says you should wait, the savvy shopper/deal hunter in me screams that you should grab the M3 model now, as it’s a deal you don’t want to pass up.
Sure, the M3 isn’t the latest silicon from Apple, but being an M-series chipset, it’s still highly efficient and extremely powerful, making it perfect for day-to-day tasks and even heavy workloads. You also get an 11-inch Liquid Retina display with a sharp 2360 x 1640 resolution, offering a pleasant viewing experience on the go, even though it’s an LCD panel rather than an OLED screen. Its only downsides are that its refresh rate is capped at 60Hz and that its peak brightness is 500 nits. You can get used to the refresh rate, but the maximum brightness may not be high enough for comfortable use outdoors, so keep that in mind.
Nonetheless, the 11-inch iPad Air with the M3 chip delivers incredible value for its current sub-$490 price. So, don’t miss out—act quickly and secure one at this unbeatable price now!
