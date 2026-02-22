Apple is working on a new way for your gadgets to see the world

Apple’s eyes on the future

Why this shift matters for you

Which of these "seeing" gadgets would you be most likely to wear? A pair of smart glasses that look like regular frames A sleek pendant that hangs around your neck A pair of AirPods that can describe what's around you None of them, I'll stick to my iPhone screen Vote 1 Votes



Seeing things in a new light

While the idea of a pendant that has a camera attached to it sounds a little gimmicky at first, I can see how Apple would be going in this direction. By making it into a piece of jewelry that doesn’t resemble a tech gadget at all, I think it could take off. I remember a time when many thought the Apple Watch seemed silly, but look where it is now!



Personally, the product that I’m most interested in would be the smart glasses. If Apple can get the design right and the glasses look and feel like regular glasses, being able to see directions and getting "who is this person?" reminders in my line of sight would be really useful. While I wouldn’t wear a pendant instead of a phone, to have it as an extra phone accessory? Absolutely.

