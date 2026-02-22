Reserve your next Galaxy device here!

Apple considering more fun colors for iPhone 18 Pro after the success of Cosmic Orange on iPhone 17 Pro

The Cosmic Orange iPhone 17 Pro helped sales so much that Apple is now considering more fun new colors for the iPhone 18 Pro too.

Apple iPhone 18
Cosmic Orange iPhone 17 Pro on MagSafe charging stand
A Cosmic Orange iPhone 17 Pro. | Image by PhoneArena
With the Cosmic Orange color option last year for the iPhone 17 Pro and the iPhone 17 Pro Max, Apple went one step further than the Desert Titanium on the iPhone 16 Pro models. The result was a massive surge in popularity, as consumers have been wanting Pro iPhone models in new bright colors, so the iPhone 18 Pro is getting the same treatment.

New colors for iPhone 18 Pro


According to industry insider Mark Gurman’s newsletter Power On, Apple has been considering newer and more fun colors for the iPhone 18 Pro and the iPhone 18 Pro Max. The three colors that have possibly been tested are as follows:

  • Brown
  • Purple
  • Red

Of the three, Gurman believes that red is the one that Apple is ultimately going to settle for. From how Gurman has described the shade, it seems like it will be a much deeper red than we’ve previously seen on Apple’s phones. There is a chance that it might be a bit darker than Cosmic Orange but just as rich in appearance, perhaps resembling red wine.

Would you buy a deep red iPhone 18 Pro?
5 Votes


A trend across Apple and Samsung




Fortunately, it seems like both Apple and Samsung are starting to embrace more unorthodox smartphone colors. Ultramarine on the iPhone 16, for example, is a recent example of a beautiful shade for an Apple flagship. The Galaxy S26 series, meanwhile, will feature a much more stunning white than usual, in addition to a Cobalt Violet option.

Perhaps even more surprisingly, the upcoming budget MacBook will ship in fun colors unheard of for Apple laptops. So it’s pretty clear that Apple is making major changes when it comes to its design philosophy. Unfortunately, it appears that the foldable iPhone will stick to more traditional shades for now.

And there’s so much more!


A fun new color option is just one of the many reasons that the iPhone 18 Pro models are shaping up to be some of the best smartphones of 2026.

Aside from the in-house Apple modem as well as a 2 nm processor, the iPhone 18 Pro series is reportedly moving the FaceID component below the display, shrinking the Dynamic Island in the process. This is in preparation for the iPhone 20 Pro coming out next year to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the iPhone. If Apple is successful, then that phone will have an edge-to-edge display with zero cutouts.

Additionally, Apple Intelligence might finally deliver on the promises that the company made in 2024, making the iPhone 18 series the real “built for Apple Intelligence” lineup of phones. Lastly, if you’re sold on the new red, it will look a lot better as the iPhone 18 Pro will feature a much less obvious glass panel on the rear than the iPhone 17 Pro.

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.webp
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim

COMMENTS (0)

