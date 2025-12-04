iPhone 16e – $299.99, 3-mo Total Wireless 5G+

A $132 discount drops the premium Sony WH-1000XM5 to an unbeatable price

The headphones rank among the best on the market and are a must-have at this price.

0comments
By
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of the Sony WH-1000XM5.
The WH-1000XM6 may be Sony’s latest flagship headphones, but they aren’t the cans that bargain hunters are currently looking at. Actually, the high-end Sony headphones that savvy shoppers are eyeing right now are their predecessor, the WH-1000XM5. Why? Well, because Walmart is offering a hefty $132 discount on the variant in Black.

That lets those looking to upgrade their listening experience to do so for just $268. Not bad, considering these usually sell for $400, while the latest model is usually available for $460. Sure, I agree that spending $268 is still a serious blow to your wallet, but the truth is you get a lot in return for that amount.

Sony WH-1000XM5: Save $132 at Walmart!

$268
$399 99
$132 off (33%)
Walmart has marked down the Sony WH-1000XM5 by $132, bringing the price to $268. With premium audio, excellent ANC, and up to 30 hours of battery life, these headphones are built for comfort and long listening sessions. Grab them while the savings last.
Buy at Walmart


Being among the best high-end wireless headphones out there, the WH-1000XM5 just tick all the right boxes — except for a budget-friendly price. This means you’ll enjoy top-quality audio with punchy bass and clear highs. And since this isn’t enough in 2025, they also offer head tracking and 360-degree audio, delivering a truly immersive listening experience.

If you find their default sound profile isn’t your cup of tea, you can always adjust the audio to your preferences via the EQ in their Sony Headphones Connect companion app. The app also allows you to tailor the strength of the onboard ANC, which, by the way, is one of the best you can get on wireless headphones. In fact, it’s only rivaled by Bose and Apple, meaning the headphones can mute the world, or at least a big chunk of it.

Another highlight is their comfy, lightweight design, which is complemented by up to 30 hours of battery life, allowing you to have long listening sessions in the most immersive way possible.

So, yeah! The Sony WH-1000XM5 are definitely worth picking up at $132 off, even though they aren’t exactly affordable even with this discount. Offering long-lasting battery life, immersive sound, and outstanding noise cancellation, these are a top choice for shoppers who’re after a premium listening experience at a more reasonable price. So, if you think they fit the bill, don’t miss out! Grab a pair at Walmart now while you can!

