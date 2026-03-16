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Sweet discount makes the flagship Sony WH-1000XM6 an even bigger no-brainer

The headphones deliver exceptional sound, have incredible ANC, and are worth every penny!

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A person holding a set of Sony WH‑1000XM6.
Sony WH‑1000XM6 shown up close. | Image by PhoneArena

How does snagging a set of some of the best headphones on the market at a sweet discount sound to you? I bet it sounds like an opportunity you don’t want to pass up! Well, be sure to act fast and take advantage of this deal, as it’s definitely one of those chances in life you don’t want to miss.

A third-party merchant on Amazon is selling Sony’s latest and greatest headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM6, at a lovely discount of $62. This allows you to treat yourself to a pair for just under $399, which is a much better price compared to their usual $460 cost. The even better news is that all color options are selling at this same discount, and you’ll still be eligible for Amazon’s standard 30-day return window. That means you can grab the paint job that best matches your style and have the peace of mind that you can ask for a refund if there's an issue with your purchase, even though it’s fulfilled by a third-party seller.

Sony WH-1000XM6: Save $62 on Amazon!

$62 off (13%)
Act fast and get a set of Sony WH-1000XM6 for $62 off their price on Amazon while you can! These are Sony's latest and greatest headphones, packing incredible sound, amazing ANC, and up to 30 hours of battery life per charge. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon

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I understand that spending about $399 on headphones is no small feat. However, these aren’t just any headphones; these are Sony’s top-of-the-line wireless cans, which means you’re in for a real treat! In fact, we have a dedicated Sony WH-1000XM6 review, which I suggest you check out, where we used one really strong word in the title to describe them: “unbeatable.” I completely agree with that, and not just because I’m part of the team.

Ranked among the best on the market, the Sony WH-1000XM6 deliver exceptional sound right out of the box. They also support Sony’s 360 Reality Audio, which works similarly to Apple’s Spatial Audio, making the sound feel three-dimensional and more immersive. Plus, you can tailor them to your taste via the EQ in the Sony Headphones app for an even better listening experience.

Since you probably don’t want to hear the world around you when you’re blasting your favorite Taylor Swift songs, these also come with industry-leading ANC, rivaled only by Bose and Apple. In other words, there won’t be any pesky noises ruining your vibe. Meanwhile, their battery life of up to 30 hours per charge ensures you’ll have enough juice for the whole day and then some.

So, yeah! The $62 discount may not seem massive at first glance, but when you think about the quality you’re getting for your hard-earned cash, it’s just an added bonus rather than the main reason to get a set of Sony WH-1000XM6. Therefore, don’t hesitate — save with this deal while it’s still up for grabs!
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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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