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Compact Sony ULT Field 3 with 24-hour battery life drops to new all-time low price

The speaker brings a lot to the table, so act fast and save while you can!

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A close-up of a Sony ULT Field 3.
       View now at Amazon  
Being one of PhoneArena’s elite deal hunters, I’m constantly on the lookout for unmissable deals on Bluetooth speakers. While I appreciate any significant discount, the offers that catch my eye the most are, of course, new all-time low prices. And today, I had the pleasure of finding a new best price on a really capable Bluetooth speaker that I think will pique your interest.

The deal that grabbed my attention is Amazon’s 30% discount on the Sony ULT Field 3, which lets you treat yourself to one for $62 off its retail price. Given that this speaker usually goes for around $210, you can now score a unit for under $149, making it a total bargain.

Sony ULT Field 3: Now 30% OFF on Amazon!

$62 off (30%)
Grab the Sony ULT Field 3 at its best price yet on Amazon. The speaker is selling for 30% off, which means you can score one for less than $149. It definitely brings a lot of value at this cost, including up to 24 hours of listening time, a high IP67 dust and water resistance rating, and good sound. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon
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The ULT Field 3 isn't particularly large, and it even comes with a shoulder strap inside the box, allowing you to bring it anywhere you go. It’s plenty loud for enjoying music on your own or at a small gathering. For those times you need even more power, you can pair it with other compatible speakers via "Party Connect" for the ultimate party experience.

In addition, it’s tough as nails, boasting a high IP67 dust and water resistance rating. This means it’s completely dust-tight and can even survive full submersion in up to three feet of water for about 30 minutes. Adding to its durability is an incredible battery life of up to 24 hours. Plus, it supports fast charging, which offers up to two additional hours of playback after a quick 10-minute top-up. To top it all off, it can even double as a power bank to charge your phone on the go.

Not everything is sunshine and rainbows, though. While it delivers pretty good sound with clear vocals at medium volume levels, the audio starts to feel compressed once you crank the volume up. Also, while the bass feels punchy with the "ULT" mode turned on, it loses that "oomph" the moment you switch it off. On the bright side, you can play with the 7-band EQ in the Sony Sound Connect app to tailor the audio to your specific preferences.

So, should you grab a Sony ULT Field 3 with this deal? I truly believe it’s worth a shot. It may not rank among the absolute best Bluetooth speakers on the market, but for less than $149, it brings a lot to the table. It currently holds a 4.6-star rating on Amazon with mostly positive customer reviews. Plus, with a 30-day return window, you really can't go wrong. Therefore, don’t miss out—grab one at its best price yet while you still can!

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

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$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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