Compact Sony ULT Field 3 with 24-hour battery life drops to new all-time low price

Bluetooth speakers

Bluetooth speaker





Sony ULT Field 3: Now 30% OFF on Amazon! $62 off (30%) Grab the Sony ULT Field 3 at its best price yet on Amazon. The speaker is selling for 30% off, which means you can score one for less than $149. It definitely brings a lot of value at this cost, including up to 24 hours of listening time, a high IP67 dust and water resistance rating, and good sound. Don't miss out! Buy at Amazon Recommended For You



The ULT Field 3 isn't particularly large, and it even comes with a shoulder strap inside the box, allowing you to bring it anywhere you go. It’s plenty loud for enjoying music on your own or at a small gathering. For those times you need even more power, you can pair it with other compatible speakers via "Party Connect" for the ultimate party experience.



In addition, it’s tough as nails, boasting a high IP67 dust and water resistance rating. This means it’s completely dust-tight and can even survive full submersion in up to three feet of water for about 30 minutes. Adding to its durability is an incredible battery life of up to 24 hours. Plus, it supports fast charging, which offers up to two additional hours of playback after a quick 10-minute top-up. To top it all off, it can even double as a power bank to charge your phone on the go.



Not everything is sunshine and rainbows, though. While it delivers pretty good sound with clear vocals at medium volume levels, the audio starts to feel compressed once you crank the volume up. Also, while the bass feels punchy with the "ULT" mode turned on, it loses that "oomph" the moment you switch it off. On the bright side, you can play with the 7-band EQ in the Sony Sound Connect app to tailor the audio to your specific preferences.



So, should you grab a Sony ULT Field 3 with this deal? I truly believe it’s worth a shot. It may not rank among the absolute The ULT Field 3 isn't particularly large, and it even comes with a shoulder strap inside the box, allowing you to bring it anywhere you go. It’s plenty loud for enjoying music on your own or at a small gathering. For those times you need even more power, you can pair it with other compatible speakers via "Party Connect" for the ultimate party experience.In addition, it’s tough as nails, boasting a high IP67 dust and water resistance rating. This means it’s completely dust-tight and can even survive full submersion in up to three feet of water for about 30 minutes. Adding to its durability is an incredible battery life of up to 24 hours. Plus, it supports fast charging, which offers up to two additional hours of playback after a quick 10-minute top-up. To top it all off, it can even double as a power bank to charge your phone on the go.Not everything is sunshine and rainbows, though. While it delivers pretty good sound with clear vocals at medium volume levels, the audio starts to feel compressed once you crank the volume up. Also, while the bass feels punchy with the "ULT" mode turned on, it loses that "oomph" the moment you switch it off. On the bright side, you can play with the 7-band EQ in the Sony Sound Connect app to tailor the audio to your specific preferences.So, should you grab a Sony ULT Field 3 with this deal? I truly believe it’s worth a shot. It may not rank among the absolute best Bluetooth speakers on the market, but for less than $149, it brings a lot to the table. It currently holds a 4.6-star rating on Amazon with mostly positive customer reviews. Plus, with a 30-day return window, you really can't go wrong. Therefore, don’t miss out—grab one at its best price yet while you still can!

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Being one of PhoneArena’s elite deal hunters, I’m constantly on the lookout for unmissable deals on. While I appreciate any significant discount, the offers that catch my eye the most are, of course, new all-time low prices. And today, I had the pleasure of finding a new best price on a really capablethat I think will pique your interest.The deal that grabbed my attention is Amazon’s 30% discount on the Sony ULT Field 3, which lets you treat yourself to one for $62 off its retail price. Given that this speaker usually goes for around $210, you can now score a unit for under $149, making it a total bargain.