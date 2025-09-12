Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Some T-Mobile subscribers shouldn't pre-order their new iPhone from the Apple Store website

The Apple Store site shows some T-Mobile subscribers receiving less than half of the amount for their trade-in as promised.

There will be plenty of screaming, cursing, and aggravation today as the new iPhone 17 series becomes available for those looking to pre-order one of the new phones. According to early reports, the new models are seeing heavy demand compared to the tepid response seen with last year's iPhone 16 line. As we pointed out last Tuesday when Apple introduced the new handsets, the "Big 3" carriers have special deals for the new iPhone 17 line, including some that offer big discounts with a trade-in.

Apple gives T-Mobile subscribers incorrect trade-in credit when pre-ordering a new iPhone 17 series model


On social media, T-Mobile subscribers are saying that on Apple's website, they are receiving the wrong amount of credit for their trade. On Reddit, a subscriber with the username "armendegga" wrote, "Just fyi - went through the order. It’s still not showing the corrected price of $1100 off… I reached out to T-Force to make sure it’s a glitch and will still receive the full credit. Otherwise I’ll cancel the order."

If the wrong trade-in value appeared online, would you have faith in T-Mobile and order anyway?

Vote View Result

To make sure that he would receive the correct amount of credit for his trade-in, the T-Mobile subscriber contacted the carrier's elite customer service crew, T-Force, and received a message back stating that the customer is entitled to the $1,100 credit he expected instead of the incorrect $520 posted on the Apple Store website

Pre-order your new iPhone 17 series model right here, right now!

Another Reddit subscriber, this one using the handle of dave_campbell was also dealing with this problem earlier today. He wrote, "Pricing shows correct on the T-Mobile site but once I get to the cart it shows the discounts but then wants me to pay $400 and lists me getting a $45 monthly credit ... something is wacky for sure. 

Screenshot of message received by T-Force about the value of a subscriber&amp;#039;s trade.
T-Force confirms the value of a subscriber's trade-in when pre-ordering a new iPhone 17 series model. | Image credit-Imgur

Others also complained on Reddit about seeing the wrong trade-in amount when they were just about to order their new phone, taking advantage of T-Mobile's deal via the Apple Store site. While you might expect mistakes like this to keep some T-Mobile customers on the sidelines, or turning to the controversial T-Life app to order their new iPhone, it appears that many of the Redditors facing the same issue put their faith in T-Mobile and placed their orders anyway, even if the trade-in value on the screen was incorrect.

Here are the current T-Mobile trade-in deals for the iPhone 17 series that went into effect today


  • iPhone 17 Pro on T-Mobile (or up to $1100 off any iPhone 17 model) when trading in an eligible device — in any condition! — on Experience Beyond or for existing customers on Go5G Next.
  • iPhone 17 on T-Mobile (or up to $830 off any iPhone 17 model) when trading in an eligible device on Experience More or Go5G Plus; or when adding a line and trading in an eligible device on most plans.

Is it safe to order online even if the trade-in amount is incorrect?


Personally, I would avoid ordering a new iPhone if a glitch in the ordering platform shows a trade-in value less than the amount promised by my carrier. I might order if I had a note from T-Force, like that one T-Mobile subscriber, that confirms the amount of the credit I will receive from the device I trade in. Unless you take the time to contact T-Force, you probably should use an alternate way to pre-order your phone, or wait for Apple to make the correction.

But that's the problem, isn't it? With the brisk pre-orders that the iPhone 17 series is receiving, any delay could push back the date that you receive your new iPhone. Or, for the sake of expediency, you might decide to pre-order a different model, or the same model in a color that you don't want. But you might not be happy about settling for a model or color that is not your first choice.

If you are a T-Mobile subscriber and are in this predicament now, you might want to get written clarification from T-Force. You can do this by sending a DM (Direct Message) to @TMobileHelp. Or, go to the official T-Mobile Facebook page and send a private message through Messenger. You can also request T-Force when chatting with a T-Mobile agent in the T-Mobile app or website.

