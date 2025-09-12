Some T-Mobile subscribers shouldn't pre-order their new iPhone from the Apple Store website

Apple gives T-Mobile subscribers incorrect trade-in credit when pre-ordering a new iPhone 17 series model









Another Reddit subscriber, this one using the handle of dave_campbell was also dealing with this problem earlier today. He wrote, "Pricing shows correct on the T-Mobile site but once I get to the cart it shows the discounts but then wants me to pay $400 and lists me getting a $45 monthly credit ... something is wacky for sure.





T-Mobile 's deal via the Apple Store site. While you might expect mistakes like this to keep some T-Mobile customers on the sidelines, or turning to the controversial T-Life app to order T-Mobile and placed their orders anyway, even if the trade-in value on the screen was incorrect. Others also complained on Reddit about seeing the wrong trade-in amount when they were just about to order their new phone, taking advantage of's deal via the Apple Store site. While you might expect mistakes like this to keep somecustomers on the sidelines, ortheir new iPhone, it appears that many of the Redditors facing the same issue put their faith inand placed their orders anyway, even if the trade-in value on the screen was incorrect.

Here are the current T-Mobile trade-in deals for the iPhone 17 series that went into effect today

iPhone 17 Pro on T-Mobile (or up to $1100 off any iPhone 17 model) when trading in an eligible device — in any condition! — on Experience Beyond or for existing customers on Go5G Next.

Pro on (or up to $1100 off any model) when trading in an eligible device — in any condition! — on Experience Beyond or for existing customers on Go5G Next. iPhone 17 on T-Mobile (or up to $830 off any iPhone 17 model) when trading in an eligible device on Experience More or Go5G Plus; or when adding a line and trading in an eligible device on most plans.

Is it safe to order online even if the trade-in amount is incorrect?





Personally, I would avoid ordering a new iPhone if a glitch in the ordering platform shows a trade-in value less than the amount promised by my carrier. I might order if I had a note from T-Force, like that one T-Mobile subscriber, that confirms the amount of the credit I will receive from the device I trade in. Unless you take the time to contact T-Force, you probably should use an alternate way to pre-order your phone, or wait for Apple to make the correction.





But that's the problem, isn't it? With the brisk pre-orders that the iPhone 17 series is receiving, any delay could push back the date that you receive your new iPhone. Or, for the sake of expediency, you might decide to pre-order a different model, or the same model in a color that you don't want. But you might not be happy about settling for a model or color that is not your first choice.





If you are a T-Mobile subscriber and are in this predicament now, you might want to get written clarification from T-Force. You can do this by sending a DM (Direct Message) to @TMobileHelp. Or, go to the official T-Mobile Facebook page and send a private message through Messenger. You can also request T-Force when chatting with a T-Mobile agent in the T-Mobile app or website.

