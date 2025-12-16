Proposal would force Apple and Google to block explicit images on iOS, Android by default

Companies like Apple and Google are under pressure from governments around the world to implement age verification tools to prevent children, including teens, from viewing certain content on their mobile devices. For example, the U.K.'s Home Office wants algorithms built directly into iOS and Android that would be able to detect nudity and block it by default on iPhone and Android handsets respectively.

U.K. seeks to protect children from viewing explicit content





Should Apple block explicit content until a user's age is verified?? Yes. Children should not be viewing this. 29.23% No, I don't want my children's personal data kept by Apple. 70.77% Vote 65 Votes



Recommended For You

The U.K. had contemplated making such a system mandatory for all smartphones sold in the market but will, for now, settle on the voluntary acceptance of this plan by manufacturers. The Financial Times reports that this plan to block nude mages on smartphones will be part of a larger strategy to reduce violence against women and girls that the U.K. will soon announce.









A system-wide nudity block that works on third-party apps by default would be new to iOS. In iOS 26 .1, Apple did add filters for users age 13-17 that detect and block sensitive images in FaceTime, Messages, and AirDrop. However, older teens can still view the blocked image after receiving a warning.

Clock running out on Apple's battle to halt new Texas law







Recommended For You

Apple says, "While we share the goal of strengthening kids’ online safety, we are concerned that SB2420 impacts the privacy of users by requiring the collection of sensitive, personally identifiable information to download any app, even if a user simply wants to check the weather or sports scores." Apple is part of a group asking the courts to prevent the Texas law from taking effect, stating that it "imposes a broad censorship regime on the entire universe of mobile apps." You might recall that back n 2021, Apple announced a plan to have individual iPhone units scan for child sexual abuse material (CSAM). Apple eventually decided to drop the plan





Other countries are taking action to prevent children from potentially harmful activities. Australia recently made it illegal for anyone under the age of 16 from using social media. While most platforms are cooperating, Reddit has filed a suit seeking to have the new law tossed.

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans $30 /mo $35 $5 off (14%) New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300. Buy at Visible