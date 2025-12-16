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Proposal would force Apple and Google to block explicit images on iOS, Android by default

The U.K., like many other regions, seeks to protect children by forcing iOS and Android phones to block explicit content by default.

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Companies like Apple and Google are under pressure from governments around the world to implement age verification tools to prevent children, including teens, from viewing certain content on their mobile devices. For example, the U.K.'s Home Office wants algorithms built directly into iOS and Android that would be able to detect nudity and block it by default on iPhone and Android handsets respectively.

U.K. seeks to protect children from viewing explicit content


The U.K. government hopes to protect children from viewing explicit content with such a system-wide feature. Users would be unable to take or share photos containing nudity unless the age of the user was verified. This verification would be accomplished through ID checks or the use of biometrics such as fingerprints or facial recognition.
 
Should Apple block explicit content until a user's age is verified??
Yes. Children should not be viewing this.
29.23%
No, I don't want my children's personal data kept by Apple.
70.77%
65 Votes

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The U.K. had contemplated making such a system mandatory for all smartphones sold in the market but will, for now, settle on the voluntary acceptance of this plan by manufacturers. The Financial Times reports that this plan to block nude mages on smartphones will be part of a larger strategy to reduce violence against women and girls that the U.K. will soon announce.

Screenshots show Apple&amp;#039;s plan to warn users about CSM content.
In 2021 Apple announced plans to have iPhones scan for child sexual abuse material, a plan it subsequently killed off. | Image credt-PhoneArena

A system-wide nudity block that works on third-party apps by default would be new to iOS. In iOS 26.1, Apple did add filters for users age 13-17 that detect and block sensitive images in FaceTime, Messages, and AirDrop. However, older teens can still view the blocked image after receiving a warning. 

Clock running out on Apple's battle to halt new Texas law


Apple CEO Tim Cook has previously warned that having the U.S. government require age verification at the system level would force platforms like iOS and Android to collect personal data. That hasn't stopped one particular state. Starting January 1st in Texas, a new state law (SB2420) goes into effect forcing app marketplaces and developers to follow requirements including one that requires a person in Texas opening a new Apple Account to confirm that they are 18 years of age or older. 

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Apple says, "While we share the goal of strengthening kids’ online safety, we are concerned that SB2420 impacts the privacy of users by requiring the collection of sensitive, personally identifiable information to download any app, even if a user simply wants to check the weather or sports scores." Apple is part of a group asking the courts to prevent the Texas law from taking effect, stating that it "imposes a broad censorship regime on the entire universe of mobile apps." You might recall that back n 2021, Apple announced a plan to have individual iPhone units scan for child sexual abuse material (CSAM). Apple eventually decided to drop the plan

Other countries are taking action to prevent children from potentially harmful activities. Australia recently made it illegal for anyone under the age of 16 from using social media. While most platforms are cooperating, Reddit has filed a suit seeking to have the new law tossed.

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Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
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