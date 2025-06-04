Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
Snapdragon X2 Elite leak points to a serious boost for laptops

Rumored upgrades could bring more memory, more cores — and a serious edge in the battle for laptop performance.

Snapdragon X Elite series.
A new rumor now hints that the upcoming Snapdragon X2 Elite chipset for laptops may support up to 64GB of RAM and feature up to 18 CPU cores. This, if true, would make it a more powerful and flexible offering for ARM-based consumer laptops. 

The new Snapdragon X2 Elite and X2 Plus processors are expected to get their official announcement during the Snapdragon Summit in September. Qualcomm is expected to announce its next-gen smartphone processor alongside them as well. 

Current ARM-powered laptops lack a bit in the memory department. However, today's leak, coming from reliable tipster Roland Quandt hints that the new Snapdragon X2 Elite may support more RAM. 

Currently, laptops powered by the Snapdragon X Elite are limited to 32GB of RAM. Reportedly, the X2 Elite may support up to 64GB of RAM, so you will have more config options to choose from. 


Meanwhile, the company is said to be testing a variant of the X2 Elite with 18 CPU cores. Currently, the Snapdragon X Elite features 12 cores.  

Alongside the X2 Elite, there's also reportedly going to be an X2 Plus chip, which will be the successor of the Snapdragon X Plus. It is also said to be announced during the Snapdragon Summit in September, alongside the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 for smartphones. 

ARM-powered laptops are becoming more and more popular. Their popularity started to rise when Apple decided to abandon the Intel x86 chips in favor of its own Apple Silicon, which is ARM-powered. Even before that though, Qualcomm has made ARM-powered processors for Microsoft Surface computers. 

But the Snapdragon X chips are the real deal by Qualcomm. Companies like Lenovo, HP, and Acer now have Snapdragon X-powered laptops on the market. 

ARM-based chipsets are smaller and thus allow for laptops to be made lighter. And yep, this is very important when we're talking laptops, which came with the idea of portability. Also, these chips mostly don't require a fan, so laptops can also be quieter. But that's not all! These chips are more gentle on battery life, another important aspect when we talk laptops. 
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.
