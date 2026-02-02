Samsung's new foldable repair method saves users millions, but there's a catch





Samsung brings its advanced screen repair method to two more locations





Currently, unfortunately, the company is offering this new screen repair approach to customers in its home country, South Korea. Its expansion , however, could mean that the technology could very well be on its way to other parts of the world in the near future as well.





Samsung's advanced screen repair is used for foldable screens like the ones on the Galaxy Z Flip and Z Fold models. It reduces the costs of repairs and also helps with the South Korea-based tech giant's efforts in recycling components.





Now, the new method is introduced to two additional locations.









The service is called " Foldable Phone Display Unit Repair" and is now available in two more service centers in Samsung's home country. Basically, the process is such that it allows only the necessary components to be replaced instead of the entire display unit. Of course, it takes more time, roughly twice as long as changing the display entirely.





This repair method was first introduced back in 2024. Its adoption has increased five times since then. Apparently, South Korean customers have now saved approximately KRW 8 billion, which is more or less $5.4 million.



Currently, the service is available in 160 of Samsung's 169 service centers in the country. Obviously, it's a difficult process that requires more skilled engineers and specialized equipment for repairs.





Samsung is the only company in the industry offering single-component repairs for foldable phones at the moment. And that's huge.





Samsung's foldable repair revolution: Will the US be next?





In the United States, fixing a Galaxy Z Fold or Flip is still a pretty expensive headache. Currently, if you walk into a repair shop with a cracked inner screen, you're in for a "treat".



The technician swaps out the entire display panel, the metal frame, and sometimes even the battery as one big unit. This is why out-of-warranty repairs in the States can still cost between $400 and $600. It's important to note, however, that this high cost only applies if you've accidentally damaged the screen yourself.





If your foldable display develops a defect on its own (like a sudden black line or a hinge failure) while you are still under Samsung's one-year limited warranty, the repair is typically free.



There's some hope, however. Samsung has already expanded its Self-Repair program to include foldables, and it partners with hundreds of Best Buy and uBreakiFix locations for "same day" service. However, these pros are still mostly swapping out those expensive full modules.

If Samsung brings this South Korean "part-only" method to the States, it could finally make owning a foldable feel less like a high-stakes gamble. Before you get your hopes too high, however, it's important to note that Samsung has announced it would be doing just that at the moment.

It's time for Samsung to stop the "foldable tax," if you ask me

If you ask me, it's about time that Samsung prioritized the wallet of the user over the convenience of the repair technician. Yep, we've been hearing for years that foldables are "the future", but that future feels very fragile when a single drop costs that much. The fact that South Korean users have already saved around $5.4 million proves this isn't just a niche experiement.

If Samsung wants more people to ditch their reliable slab phone for a Z Flip or Fold, maybe it has to remove the fear factor. Foldables are already expensive phones, and even though their durability has improved over the years, the cost of repairing one is a big deal.

Offering a repair that takes twice as long but costs half as much is a trade-off I think almost every person would take. Come on, Samsung, bring the tech to the US and show us you're serious about making foldables mainstream.



