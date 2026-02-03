Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Why did the Galaxy Z TriFold sell out in minutes? You just told us!

The Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold sold out in minutes of its launch in the U.S. According to you, this is because the phone is not just a new product, but something more.

By
Samsung Galaxy Z Series
Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold folded
The exciting new Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold just launched in the U.S. a few days back and it immediately sold out within minutes of its release. Why did a $2,900 phone sell so ridiculously well? Well, according to you, there’s a pretty clear reason why.

Galaxy Z TriFold played on the novelty


In a recent poll about why the Galaxy Z TriFold sold out within minutes of its launch, we asked you what you thought made the phone so popular. Despite the sales, it seems that not many of you think that it’s great value at $2,900, as only 4.5 percent of voters felt that the phone’s price tag was excellent bang-for-your-buck.

Almost 11 percent of respondents think that the phone sold out so fast because Samsung fans were clamoring for a new foldable flagship from the company. Meanwhile, almost 30 percent of you believe that the TriFold’s success came about due to the fact that it is the first Android tri-fold smartphone in the U.S.

But the majority of voters — 54.82 percent of you, to be precise — are of the opinion that the Galaxy Z TriFold is so popular because of its novelty. Tri-fold phones are an emerging category, with this being the first one that runs on Android instead of HarmonyOS, and so the fact that it sold out was almost to be expected. Why do you think the Galaxy Z TriFold sold out in minutes?

Why do you think the Galaxy Z TriFold sold out?


Samsung has learned something valuable




For Samsung, the popularity of the Galaxy Z Flip 7, the Galaxy Z Fold 7, and now the Galaxy Z TriFold has likely been a major eye-opener. The company now understands that if it makes a phone that is interesting enough, it’s going to sell pretty well no matter how much it might cost.

Consumers love their Samsung and Apple devices as long as it’s something that they see themselves using every day. It’s most likely why the Apple Vision Pro and the Galaxy XR headset have not seen nearly the same amount of success. XR (Extended Reality) just isn’t as mainstream as smartphones. For now, at least.

Expect great things in the future


I think, and hope, that we can expect great things from Samsung in the coming years. If the company understands where the current smartphone market stands, then it can better focus on delivering products that people will love to use.

Samsung is already trying something new with the Galaxy S26 Ultra, which will have a privacy display that can hide the screen from passersby. And, if we’re lucky, we might get even more excellent phones sooner rather than later, with silicon-carbon batteries being high on the list of things I’d like Samsung to adopt.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless