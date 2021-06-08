Samsung revamps SmartThings app, adds new interface
- Favorites: the new home screen within SmartThings and gathers the devices, scenes, and services used most for quicker access.
- Devices: lets users view and control all devices, connecting TVs, light bulbs, appliances, and more.
- Life: a place to explore the growing world of connected living where users can discover new SmartThings services that transform physical products into meaningful user experiences. Users can learn about enhanced functions that improve their overall living experience, such as SmartThings Cooking, a one-stop-shop that creates seamless kitchen and meal-prepping experiences.
- Automations: connects devices and allows them to work together and respond to specific conditions in the home, such as a door opening and a light turning on.
- Menu: houses additional SmartThings features including SmartThings Labs, Notifications, History, and Settings.
Starting today, the new SmartThings app, including the next-generation interface, is available for Android devices and Windows desktop. If you're using an Apple iPhone, Samsung said the new experience will be coming to iOS shortly, so stay tuned.