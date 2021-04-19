Samsung Galaxy users getting two important SmartThings Find features next week

After bringing its SmartTag+ in the United States
earlier this month, Samsung
revealed two new features that are coming to those using these accessories. Apparently, Samsung's SmartTag accessories are very popular among Galaxy users, so the South Korean company decided to make the SmartTag even more useful by adding a couple of new features.Starting next week
, Galaxy users who attach their SmartTag to their keys, backpacks, wallets, and other of their items, will benefit from two new SmartThings Find features. These new features are meant to make finding your lost phone
or items easier than ever before.
We know few people probably use Samsung's digital assistant, but you will soon be able to use Bixby for hands-free, voice-activated Galaxy SmartTag searches. This means you'll be able to ask “Hi Bixby, where's my wallet?
” to have Samsung's digital assistant find and share its location by ringing the SmartTag.
Another interesting new feature coming to Galaxy users next week is called Unknown Tag Search. It can detect a Galaxy SmartTag that you don't own is moving along with you. Unknown Tag Search is supposed to scan for unknown SmartTags and make a list to ensure nobody is tracking your location.
Although SmartThings Find user data is encrypted, every precaution taken to prevent the reveal of your device's location is more than welcomed. If you're using Samsung's SmartTag, look for these two new features next week.
