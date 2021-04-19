Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Samsung Android Apps

Samsung Galaxy users getting two important SmartThings Find features next week

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Apr 19, 2021, 11:02 PM
Samsung Galaxy users getting two important SmartThings Find features next week
After bringing its SmartTag+ in the United States earlier this month, Samsung revealed two new features that are coming to those using these accessories. Apparently, Samsung's SmartTag accessories are very popular among Galaxy users, so the South Korean company decided to make the SmartTag even more useful by adding a couple of new features.

Starting next week, Galaxy users who attach their SmartTag to their keys, backpacks, wallets, and other of their items, will benefit from two new SmartThings Find features. These new features are meant to make finding your lost phone or items easier than ever before.

We know few people probably use Samsung's digital assistant, but you will soon be able to use Bixby for hands-free, voice-activated Galaxy SmartTag searches. This means you'll be able to ask “Hi Bixby, where's my wallet?” to have Samsung's digital assistant find and share its location by ringing the SmartTag.

Another interesting new feature coming to Galaxy users next week is called Unknown Tag Search. It can detect a Galaxy SmartTag that you don't own is moving along with you. Unknown Tag Search is supposed to scan for unknown SmartTags and make a list to ensure nobody is tracking your location.

Although SmartThings Find user data is encrypted, every precaution taken to prevent the reveal of your device's location is more than welcomed. If you're using Samsung's SmartTag, look for these two new features next week.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3's battery life could be worse than predecessor's
Popular stories
New report tips off major upgrade prepared for Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 5G
Popular stories
Best new phones expected in 2021
Popular stories
First Samsung Galaxy S22 leak says Time-of-Flight (ToF) camera unlikely

Popular stories

Popular stories
Xfinity Mobile trumps Verizon, AT&T, and yes, even T-Mobile with its new unlimited 5G deal
Popular stories
How to turn off the iPhone ad tracking app prompts in iOS 14.5
Popular stories
How to disable Chrome tab groups grid view on your Android phone
Popular stories
iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Mini design leaks: bigger camera bump with larger sensors
Popular stories
Former Apple executive "rips" the App Store
Popular stories
Samsung could be planning a slightly updated design for Galaxy Watch 4

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless