Your Galaxy S25 Ultra is about to get a secret camera boost

Samsung is reportedly giving the Galaxy S25 Ultra a minor boost to enhance videos taken from a distance. A new software update will reportedly allow you to zoom in more while recording your favorite moments.
If you are a proud owner of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, then you know it is capable of taking some great videos and photos. Currently, you can zoom in up to 20 times while recording videos, which is already quite impressive. However, it has been reported that with the upcoming One UI 8.5 update, you will be able to zoom in more.
More zoom for your videos
According to trusted leaker Ice Universe, they have been able to take a sneak peek at the new interface and have reported that the maximum zoom will now be 25x. The new update will reportedly also bring a new look to the camera app, with a row of buttons at the top of the app, which will allow you to zoom in at different levels such as 0.5x, 1x, 2x, 3x, 5x, and now 25x. This tweak should allow you to zoom in on things without actually moving.
In addition to this feature, the new update will bring a new look to the overall interface, making it look cleaner and more modern. This will allow you to find things more easily and will also be customizable so you can personalize it to your liking.
Why this boost matters
New discovery: in One UI 8.5, Samsung has increased the maximum video zoom on the Galaxy S25 Ultra from 20× to 25×. pic.twitter.com/n8Adpr9gAM— Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) January 31, 2026
You might be wondering if making the change from 20x to 25x is a big deal. Well, in the case of smartphones, it does matter, especially when you are in the back of a concert or your kid’s graduation. Samsung is in a race against Apple and Google to be the best in the camera king game, so making small changes such as this helps them stay at the top.
For the average consumer, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is already the way to go if you need the best zoom, and this is extending Samsung's lead to stay as the "Ultra" phone.
How often do you use high res zoom when filming videos?
Getting closer to the action is a win
I think this is a good change. While it’s not crystal clear how it will perform in real-life usage, I say it's better to have the feature available than not.
Galaxy S25 Ultra users should definitely look out for this update as soon as it’s available. One UI 8.5 has closed the window to register for the beta testing phase, which means we are getting that much closer to it launching in stable.
