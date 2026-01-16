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Boring Galaxy S26 reality acknowledged by Samsung ahead of release

Samsung has put to rest rumors about a major change for the Galaxy S26.

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Samsung Galaxy S Series
samsung reveals official galaxy s26 names
The Galaxy S26 series that could have been. | Image Credit - Sonny Dickson

The Galaxy S26 lineup will continue to feature the usual trio of models, according to a document discovered on Samsung's website. This firmly puts rumors of a shakeup to rest.

Familiar lineup



A document hosted on Samsung Colombia about device financing lists three unreleased Galaxy phones — Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. This is the first official confirmation that the base and Plus models won't be replaced by Pro and Edge variants, contrary to what some early-stage rumors suggested.

This was expected


While early leaks pointed toward the discontinuation of the regular and Plus models, later reports said that Samsung scrapped those plans. Sluggish demand for its own Galaxy S25 Edge and Apple's iPhone Air reportedly caused the company to abandon its original plans, delaying the launch of the series.

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While the Galaxy S25 line was announced on January 22 and released on February 3 last year, the Galaxy S26 family will likely be revealed on February 25 and hit the shelves on March 11.

The October pivot back to the Plus model not only postponed the launch, but it also prevented Samsung from making any real changes to the Galaxy S26 Plus, which is expected to be indistinguishable from the Galaxy S25 Plus.

Samsung's low expectations for the Plus model are reflected in its alleged production goals for the month, with the Galaxy S26 Plus accounting for the lowest share at 600,000 units. The company only seems to have slightly better hopes for the Galaxy S26, of which 700,000 units will be produced.

Samsung's primary focus is the Galaxy S26 Ultra, with 3.6 million units due to be produced this month.

The proportion of the base and Plus models may increase as production ramps up, but the Ultra will remain the main priority.

Is a familiar lineup a letdown?
Yeah, I wanted a Pro model.
24.59%
No, Samsung is sticking to a successful formula.
38.94%
Moniker changes don't mean much.
36.47%
606 Votes

Déjà vu


The only core spec upgrade that the Galaxy S26 Ultra will bring is faster 60W charging, while the Plus model will be devoid even of that. The Galaxy S26, on the other hand, is expected to get three hardware upgrades, including a bigger 6.3-inch display, a higher-capacity 4,300mAh battery, and 45W charging.

While the Galaxy S26 Ultra will likely hog the headlines by virtue of being the highest-end device, the Galaxy S26 might be the one to look out for. Samsung's entry-level phone might not be a Pro, but it will be the most interesting.

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Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
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