Improved sales of smartphones and chips result in a hot quarter for Samsung

Samsung's Q3 Operating Profit was sharply higher than the Q2 Operating Profit





Wednesday's report represented a big turnaround from the second quarter which ended in June. That quarter was weighed down by poor results from Samsung's chip business . The just released Q3 Operating Profit was up 160% sequentially compared to the Q2 numbers. Revenue was up 15.5% quarter-over-quarter. A turnaround in Sammy's chip business during the three months from July to September saw the company report a 19% hike in chip sales during the quarter.





Samsung could see strong semiconductor sales during the beginning of next year thanks to underlying strength in the semiconductor market. Samsung's press release included the following quote: "In the first half of 2026, we expect the semiconductor market to remain strong, driven by ongoing AI investment momentum."

Profits for Samsung's Device Solutions division soared more than 10-fold sequentially





The company's chip business generated an Operating Profit of 7.0 trillion Korean won ($4.91 billion) in the third quarter, up 81% from the same period last year. It was also a better than tenfold increase in chip-based Operating Profit sequentially. At 33.1 trillion won ($23 billion), division sales were ahead 13% year-over-year. The chip unit, also known as the Device Solutions division, includes memory chips, semiconductor design, and Samsung Foundry,









This certainly sounds like good news for Samsung's Device Solutions business. With the kind of volume that Nvidia is doing, getting a larger slice of that HBM business is sure to be very positive for Samsung. Also noteworthy was another report that showed Samsung's return as the top supplier of memory chips such as DRAM and NAND chips during Q3. During the previous quarter, the company has slipped to second place behind SK Hynix.

The mobile experience and network businesses, the unit that develops, manufactures and sells products like smartphones, tablets, and wearables showed a 28% gain in Operating Profit to 3.6 trillion won ($2.53 billion). Samsung said that the unit benefited from strong sales of flagship smartphones as well as the Galaxy Z Fold 7

Growth in AI will help both Samsung's chip business, and its devices unit





Looking ahead, Samsung told analysts that strong growth in the AI industry would help create new market opportunities, not only for its chips, but also for its devices. Altogether, it was an encouraging quarter for the company, especially in light of the previous quarter's report.





AI is expected to help Samsung to continue reporting higher quarterly earnings. A company spokesman said during Wednesday's earnings call, "We expect data center companies to continuously expand their hardware investment because of the ongoing competition to secure AI infrastructure. Therefore, our AI-related server demand keeps growing, and this demand significantly exceeds industry supply,"





In Korea on Thursday, Samsung's shares soared 3,000 won ($2.11), or by 3% to 103,500 KRW ($72.92). That's a lot closer to the 52-week high of 105,800 KRW ($74.33) than the 52-week low of 49,900 ($35.06).