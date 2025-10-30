Beats Solo 4 - 35% off!
"Iconic Phones" – Pre-order the ultimate book for phone lovers!
"Iconic Phones" – Pre-order the ultimate book for phone lovers!
US-only | Use code PARENA15 for a 15% discount!

Improved sales of smartphones and chips result in a hot quarter for Samsung

Sammy reports an outstanding Q3 thanks to improvements in smartphone and chip sales.

By
1comment
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Galaxy S Series Galaxy Z Series
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is held with the internal screen open.
Led by its rebounding chip business, Samsung reported a strong third quarter earnings report with operating profit more than doubling from the subsequent quarter. Q3 revenue was reported by Samsung to be 86.1 trillion Korean won ($60.5 billion), slightly higher than the 85.93 trillion won forecast by analysts followed by LSEG Smart Estimate. That figure was up 8.85% year-over-year. As for Q3 Operating profit, Samsung reported 12.2 trillion won ($8.59 billion) topping estimates of 11.25 trillion won. The 12.2 trillion won in operating profit was up a strong 32.9% from last year's Q3 operating profits.

Samsung's Q3 Operating Profit was sharply higher than the Q2 Operating Profit


Wednesday's report represented a big turnaround from the second quarter which ended in June. That quarter was weighed down by poor results from Samsung's chip business. The just released Q3 Operating Profit was up 160% sequentially compared to the Q2 numbers. Revenue was up 15.5% quarter-over-quarter. A turnaround in Sammy's chip business during the three months from July to September saw the company report a 19% hike in chip sales during the quarter. 

Is this a good report for Samsung?

Vote View Result

Samsung could see strong semiconductor sales during the beginning of next year thanks to underlying strength in the semiconductor market. Samsung's press release included the following quote: "In the first half of 2026, we expect the semiconductor market to remain strong, driven by ongoing AI investment momentum."

Profits for Samsung's Device Solutions division soared more than 10-fold sequentially


The company's chip business generated an Operating Profit of 7.0 trillion Korean won ($4.91 billion) in the third quarter, up 81% from the same period last year. It was also a better than tenfold increase in chip-based Operating Profit sequentially. At 33.1 trillion won ($23 billion), division sales were ahead 13% year-over-year. The chip unit, also known as the Device Solutions division, includes memory chips, semiconductor design, and Samsung Foundry,

Graph shows Samsung&amp;#039;s return to the top of the global memory chip market.
Samsung returns to the top spot among memory chip suppliers during Q3. | Image credit-Counterpoint

This certainly sounds like good news for Samsung's Device Solutions business. With the kind of volume that Nvidia is doing, getting a larger slice of that HBM business is sure to be very positive for Samsung. Also noteworthy was another report that showed Samsung's return as the top supplier of memory chips such as DRAM and NAND chips during Q3. During the previous quarter, the company has slipped to second place behind SK Hynix.

The mobile experience and network businesses, the unit that develops, manufactures and sells products like smartphones, tablets, and wearables showed a 28% gain in Operating Profit to 3.6 trillion won ($2.53 billion). Samsung said that the unit benefited from strong sales of flagship smartphones as well as the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Growth in AI will help both Samsung's chip business, and its devices unit


Looking ahead, Samsung told analysts that strong growth in the AI industry would help create new market opportunities, not only for its chips, but also for its devices. Altogether, it was an encouraging quarter for the company, especially in light of the previous quarter's report. 

AI is expected to help Samsung to continue reporting higher quarterly earnings. A company spokesman said during Wednesday's earnings call, "We expect data center companies to continuously expand their hardware investment because of the ongoing competition to secure AI infrastructure. Therefore, our AI-related server demand keeps growing, and this demand significantly exceeds industry supply,"

In Korea on Thursday, Samsung's shares soared 3,000 won ($2.11), or by 3% to 103,500 KRW ($72.92). That's a lot closer to the 52-week high of 105,800 KRW ($74.33) than the 52-week low of 49,900 ($35.06).
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.webp
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman
COMMENTS (1)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 9

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 4

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 5
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

AT&T’s new offer just proved loyalty can go both ways
AT&T’s new offer just proved loyalty can go both ways
Galaxy S26 Ultra launches soon – and these 7 upgrades will blow you away
Galaxy S26 Ultra launches soon – and these 7 upgrades will blow you away
Galaxy S26 delay creates a new headache for Galaxy S25 users
Galaxy S26 delay creates a new headache for Galaxy S25 users
Motorola's unexpected rise proves that Samsung's foldable strategy is wrong (but can be fixed)
Motorola's unexpected rise proves that Samsung's foldable strategy is wrong (but can be fixed)
Galaxy TriFold launch markets revealed, and only a few made the cut
Galaxy TriFold launch markets revealed, and only a few made the cut
AT&T's ad campaign against T-Mobile just backfired in a big way
AT&T's ad campaign against T-Mobile just backfired in a big way

Latest News

Sony WH-1000XM4 gets 43% discount, dropping to irresistible price
Sony WH-1000XM4 gets 43% discount, dropping to irresistible price
Epic just scored against Google, and your Play Store is about to change, if you're in the U.S.
Epic just scored against Google, and your Play Store is about to change, if you're in the U.S.
Honor Power 2: double the Galaxy S25 Ultra's battery with a 10,000 mAh cell, but here's the fine print
Honor Power 2: double the Galaxy S25 Ultra's battery with a 10,000 mAh cell, but here's the fine print
For as low as $149.99, the Motorola Edge (2024) becomes a no-brainer choice
For as low as $149.99, the Motorola Edge (2024) becomes a no-brainer choice
Walmart has Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S10 Lite mid-ranger on sale at a heavy-duty discount
Walmart has Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S10 Lite mid-ranger on sale at a heavy-duty discount
Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 offer 60-hour battery life at cheaper price with Amazon’s latest deal
Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 offer 60-hour battery life at cheaper price with Amazon’s latest deal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless