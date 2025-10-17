Samsung pauses the One UI 8 release on some Galaxy phones, and nobody knows why

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

Samsung hasn’t officially acknowledged it, but some Galaxy devices are not getting the One UI 8 update anymore.

Samsung began rolling out the Android 16-based One UI 8 update last month, but the process seems to be bumpier than anyone would’ve hoped. Earlier this week, the company pulled the update for the Galaxy S22 series phones, and later resumed it. Now, the software is once again off limits, but for users of a more recent device family.

Samsung halts the One UI 8 rollout for the Galaxy S24 series


About a month after its launch, One UI 8 for the Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra was pulled down from Samsung’s servers. The initial report from SamMobile claimed that only Galaxy S24 devices in South Korea were affected. Later, a report added the Galaxy S24 FE to the list of affected devices.

South Korea is also the only country where Samsung hasn’t resumed the One UI 8 update for the Galaxy S22 series. After the brief pause for all models, only Galaxy S22 Ultra users still cannot download the Android 16-based software update.

A surprising development



Taking about a month before deciding to pause a software update is very unusual. We haven’t heard of any major issues with the One UI 8 update since it started rolling out last month on any of Samsung’s devices, including the Galaxy S24 series. That makes the pause feel even more odd, as many Samsung users will have already updated to the latest software and faced the potential issues.

Have you experienced any issues with One UI 8?

Vote View Result


Samsung hasn’t officially commented on the pause, nor has it shared information about any known bugs in the software. So far, only users in South Korea are affected, which could mean there’s a local issue. 

When is One UI 8 coming back?


I don’t think it’ll take Samsung too long to resume the One UI 8 rollout. Considering how quickly the update resumed for the Galaxy S22 series, it’s likely that Samsung will fix the issue with the Galaxy S24 very soon and allow downloads again.

