Samsung pauses the One UI 8 release on some Galaxy phones, and nobody knows why

One UI 8

Galaxy S24

One UI 8

Android 16

One UI 8

Galaxy S24

Have you experienced any issues with One UI 8? Yes, on my Galaxy S24 device Yes, on another Galaxy device I’ve seen only some small bugs No, it’s been very smooth for me I haven’t installed One UI 8 yet Yes, on my Galaxy S24 device 0% Yes, on another Galaxy device 0% I’ve seen only some small bugs 0% No, it’s been very smooth for me 100% I haven’t installed One UI 8 yet 0%

When is One UI 8 coming back?

One UI 8

Galaxy S24

Samsung hasn’t officially commented on the pause, nor has it shared information about any known bugs in the software. So far, only users in South Korea are affected, which could mean there’s a local issue.I don’t think it’ll take Samsung too long to resume therollout. Considering how quickly the update resumed for the Galaxy S22 series, it’s likely that Samsung will fix the issue with thevery soon and allow downloads again.