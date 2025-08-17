Samsung may have just found its next best OLED panel customer that’s not Apple, and you’ll see it in action very soon
Samsung Display has landed a major contract for supplying OLED panels to Tesla, but not for cars.
Samsung Display has just landed a major contract to supply OLED panels to Tesla. According to a new report (translated source), Tesla signed an agreement with Samsung Display as well when it was in talks with the company’s foundry recently.
Tesla’s interest in Samsung has been a major boon for the latter, especially its foundry business. Samsung Foundry has been struggling to attract customers for a very long time, but supplying chips to Tesla will likely help it gain the attention of other major players.
However, the fascinating part is that this order isn’t expected to have been made for Tesla’s electric cars.
Signs point to Samsung’s OLED panels being made for Tesla’s humanoid robot: Optimus. Tesla has grand plans for Optimus, and wants to make the robots available for sale as early as next year. The newest iteration is said to have a display for its face, which is likely what Samsung will be working on.
These Optimus robots will probably use the displays to show emotion or basic information to people around them. For the time being, this mostly means workers in industrial settings, as that’s where the robots are expected to be deployed at first.
Apple is also jumping into the robotics industry, and is currently working on an iPad-like robot which has an arm and a very conversational personality. Samsung is working something similar that it has named Ballie. However, according to new rumors, Apple is also working on a more industrial design that it hopes will make its way into warehouses.
While the entire concept of Optimus and similar robots sounds absolutely fascinating, it also, unfortunately, brings with it some very negative changes. It can be said without a doubt that Optimus and its counterparts will be replacing many human workers, and putting them out of a job.
The company already supplies OLED panels to a lot of other manufacturers, including smartphone rival Apple. Samsung Display also recently revealed its new foldable panel, which is over twice as durable as its predecessor. It’s no wonder, then, that Tesla turned to Samsung when it needed OLED displays.
Optimus is a robot developed by Tesla. | Image credit — Tesla
