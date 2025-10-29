Samsung is finally plugging the biggest hole in its Galaxy ecosystem
A new beta aims to connect your phone and your Windows pc or laptop in a way we've been waiting for.
Samsung's own mobile browser, Samsung Internet, is finally making the jump to your Windows PC or laptop. The new beta, launching on October 30, 2025, aims to finally connect your phone and desktop with synced history, bookmarks, and even some new Galaxy AI tricks.
If you’ve used a Samsung phone, you know that Samsung Internet is, frankly, a great mobile browser that gives Chrome a run for its money. The problem? It’s always been stuck on mobile, leaving a big gap in Samsung's "Galaxy ecosystem." Well, that's finally changing.
The desktop browser world is a bit of a mess right now, dominated by Google Chrome, but with many other Chromium based browsers popping up everywhere, each promising to give you access to one of the existing chatbots available. However, Chrome’s biggest strength isn't just its speed; it's the ecosystem. It syncs perfectly across every device you own. Microsoft is trying to do the same with Edge, and Apple has this locked down tight with Safari on Mac and iOS.
My first reaction to this news was just: "Finally!" I’ve always found it strange that Samsung, which makes some of the best Windows laptops on the market, never offered its own browser to tie everything together.
What's happening with Samsung Internet
If you’ve used a Samsung phone, you know that Samsung Internet is, frankly, a great mobile browser that gives Chrome a run for its money. The problem? It’s always been stuck on mobile, leaving a big gap in Samsung's "Galaxy ecosystem." Well, that's finally changing.
Starting October 30, 2025, a public beta for Samsung Internet for PC will be available for Windows 11 and Windows 10 laptop and desktop users in the U.S. and Korea. This is all about bridging the gap between your Galaxy phone and your computer, creating one seamless experience.
Here’s what’s included in the beta
- Seamless sync: This is the big one. You can sync your bookmarks, browsing history, and—most importantly—your Samsung Pass data. That means all your saved logins and autofill info from your phone are instantly available on your PC.
- Galaxy AI integration: The beta includes "Browsing Assist," which uses AI to instantly summarize or translate any webpage. It’s that same useful AI magic we've seen on phones, now on the desktop.
- Privacy features: It also comes with Smart anti-tracking and a Privacy Dashboard to give you more control over who’s watching you.
Why this is a bigger deal than it sounds
You'll soon be able to use Samsung Internet's browser on your Windows machine. | Image credit — Samsung
The desktop browser world is a bit of a mess right now, dominated by Google Chrome, but with many other Chromium based browsers popping up everywhere, each promising to give you access to one of the existing chatbots available. However, Chrome’s biggest strength isn't just its speed; it's the ecosystem. It syncs perfectly across every device you own. Microsoft is trying to do the same with Edge, and Apple has this locked down tight with Safari on Mac and iOS.
Samsung was the odd one out. They've built this massive Galaxy ecosystem, but it always had a PC-sized hole in it. If you used a Galaxy phone and a Windows PC, your browser experience was split. You'd probably just default to Chrome on your PC and miss out on all your Samsung Pass logins.
This new PC browser is Samsung's play to fix that. This isn't really about converting loyal Chrome or Firefox users; it's about keeping their own Galaxy users from relying on Google for everything.
H2: Good for Samsung
My first reaction to this news was just: "Finally!" I’ve always found it strange that Samsung, which makes some of the best Windows laptops on the market, never offered its own browser to tie everything together.
Recommended Stories
This isn't going to "kill" Chrome. But it doesn't need to. It just needs to be a good, fast browser that solidifies the Galaxy ecosystem, and it looks like Samsung is on the right track.
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: