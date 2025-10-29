Beats Solo 4 - 35% off!
"Iconic Phones" – Pre-order the ultimate book for phone lovers!
"Iconic Phones" – Pre-order the ultimate book for phone lovers!
US-only | Use code PARENA15 for a 15% discount!

Samsung is finally plugging the biggest hole in its Galaxy ecosystem

A new beta aims to connect your phone and your Windows pc or laptop in a way we've been waiting for.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Apps
Samsung Internet browser logo
Samsung's own mobile browser, Samsung Internet, is finally making the jump to your Windows PC or laptop. The new beta, launching on October 30, 2025, aims to finally connect your phone and desktop with synced history, bookmarks, and even some new Galaxy AI tricks.

What's happening with Samsung Internet


If you’ve used a Samsung phone, you know that Samsung Internet is, frankly, a great mobile browser that gives Chrome a run for its money. The problem? It’s always been stuck on mobile, leaving a big gap in Samsung's "Galaxy ecosystem." Well, that's finally changing.

Starting October 30, 2025, a public beta for Samsung Internet for PC will be available for Windows 11 and Windows 10 laptop and desktop users in the U.S. and Korea. This is all about bridging the gap between your Galaxy phone and your computer, creating one seamless experience.

Here’s what’s included in the beta


  • Seamless sync: This is the big one. You can sync your bookmarks, browsing history, and—most importantly—your Samsung Pass data. That means all your saved logins and autofill info from your phone are instantly available on your PC.
  • Galaxy AI integration: The beta includes "Browsing Assist," which uses AI to instantly summarize or translate any webpage. It’s that same useful AI magic we've seen on phones, now on the desktop.
  • Privacy features: It also comes with Smart anti-tracking and a Privacy Dashboard to give you more control over who’s watching you.

Why this is a bigger deal than it sounds


The desktop browser world is a bit of a mess right now, dominated by Google Chrome, but with many other Chromium based browsers popping up everywhere, each promising to give you access to one of the existing chatbots available. However, Chrome’s biggest strength isn't just its speed; it's the ecosystem. It syncs perfectly across every device you own. Microsoft is trying to do the same with Edge, and Apple has this locked down tight with Safari on Mac and iOS.

Samsung was the odd one out. They've built this massive Galaxy ecosystem, but it always had a PC-sized hole in it. If you used a Galaxy phone and a Windows PC, your browser experience was split. You'd probably just default to Chrome on your PC and miss out on all your Samsung Pass logins.

This new PC browser is Samsung's play to fix that. This isn't really about converting loyal Chrome or Firefox users; it's about keeping their own Galaxy users from relying on Google for everything.

Do you use the Samsung Internet browser on an existing Galaxy device?

Vote View Result

H2: Good for Samsung


My first reaction to this news was just: "Finally!" I’ve always found it strange that Samsung, which makes some of the best Windows laptops on the market, never offered its own browser to tie everything together.

Recommended Stories

This isn't going to "kill" Chrome. But it doesn't need to. It just needs to be a good, fast browser that solidifies the Galaxy ecosystem, and it looks like Samsung is on the right track.

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free

Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.webp
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 9

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 4

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 3
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

AT&T's ad campaign against T-Mobile just backfired in a big way
AT&T's ad campaign against T-Mobile just backfired in a big way
Galaxy TriFold launch markets revealed, and only a few made the cut
Galaxy TriFold launch markets revealed, and only a few made the cut
iOS 26 has an amazing AirPods feature you’ll want to activate right away
iOS 26 has an amazing AirPods feature you’ll want to activate right away
OnePlus 15 is official with 10 important upgrades: check out the good and bad!
OnePlus 15 is official with 10 important upgrades: check out the good and bad!
Galaxy S26 Ultra launches soon – and these 7 upgrades will blow you away
Galaxy S26 Ultra launches soon – and these 7 upgrades will blow you away
Your iPhone's new look is about to change again – here's what Apple's adding in iOS 26.1
Your iPhone's new look is about to change again – here's what Apple's adding in iOS 26.1

Latest News

At the right moment, T-Mobile puts empathy ahead of profit
At the right moment, T-Mobile puts empathy ahead of profit
Huawei Mate 70 Air leak shows how the latest slim phone may look
Huawei Mate 70 Air leak shows how the latest slim phone may look
Verizon's smug stance crumbles after brutal Q3, and its new move may be too little, too late
Verizon's smug stance crumbles after brutal Q3, and its new move may be too little, too late
YouTube is about to make all videos look much better, regardless of platform
YouTube is about to make all videos look much better, regardless of platform
This is proof that AI has made the iPhone yesterday's old news
This is proof that AI has made the iPhone yesterday's old news
The Motorola Edge 70 is here – it wants to beat the iPhone Air and it may have what’s necessary
The Motorola Edge 70 is here – it wants to beat the iPhone Air and it may have what’s necessary
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless