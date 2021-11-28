Samsung finally brings one of the most requested features to its Internet browser

Even though it misses some important features, Samsung
’s Internet browser is becoming better with each update. We reported early this month
that Samsung is testing a couple of features with the beta version of the browser, but there was no way to tell when exactly these would be made available to everyone.
It looks like today is the day that Samsung Internet users are getting what we knew it was come since the beginning of the month. Spotted a MSPU reader
, the update brings one of the most requested features: the ability to move the URL bar at the bottom of the screen.
Move URL bar menu. Credits - Dan Seifer
Coincidentally, the UI layout strongly resemble that of the Safari in iOS 15, but the important thing that the feature is there, and Samsung users can take advantage of it. But this is not the only change included in the latest update.
The official changelog also reveals a few other important features that either improve usability or security of the browser. For example, the Smart Anti-Tracking feature has been enhanced to block tracking by using small pixel
images. The same goes for the search experience in URL bar, which now provides search suggestions while you enter search keywords into the URL bar.
If you own a Samsung smartphone, you should be able to download the latest update via the Galaxy Store, but the app is listed in the Google Play Store
as well.