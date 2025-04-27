Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

Samsung wants its own browser to one-up Chrome on its phones with this visual overhaul

Big changes are reportedly coming to Samsung Internet with the One UI 8 update, which is expected to roll out alongside Android 16 later this year. While One UI 7 is still the current standard for many, Samsung is already working on the next iteration, focusing on refining the user experience, starting with its browser.

A fresh look for Samsung Internet

Early reports based on initial One UI 8 builds suggest a significant visual refresh for the Samsung Internet app. One of the headline changes is the move away from a plain start page background. Soon, you'll likely be able to personalize this space with your own custom image, adding a nice touch of individuality.

Beyond aesthetics, the user interface itself is getting cleaner. Expect more spacing between buttons and menus, aiming for a less cluttered feel that's easier to navigate. This redesign also introduces a handy carousel displaying recently visited websites. Notably, this can include sites you visited on other devices linked to your Samsung Account, making cross-device Browse seamless.

Another key usability change is a new pop-up menu, accessed via the familiar three-line icon. This menu will feature circular buttons and an icon grid, designed to give quicker access to essential browser functions like bookmarks, history, and downloads. To ensure visual harmony, these icons will adopt the color palette of your currently applied device theme.



Why the change, though?

This overhaul seems focused on making Samsung Internet feel more modern, personal, and intuitive. While Samsung Internet is the default on Galaxy devices, it competes against giants like Google Chrome, Firefox, and Microsoft Edge. This redesign aligns with Samsung's broader One UI strategy of delivering a cohesive and polished software experience across its devices.

It's worth remembering that these insights come from early development versions of One UI 8. The final design and features could still be tweaked before the official launch, which is anticipated for the second half of 2025.

Still, this planned refresh for Samsung Internet looks like a positive step. Improving the look and feel of a frequently used app directly impacts the daily user experience. A cleaner, more customizable, and potentially easier-to-navigate browser is always a welcome update for the millions who rely on it.
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
