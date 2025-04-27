Samsung wants its own browser to one-up Chrome on its phones with this visual overhaul

Why the change, though?

This overhaul seems focused on making Samsung Internet feel more modern, personal, and intuitive. While Samsung Internet is the default on Galaxy devices, it competes against giants like Google Chrome, Firefox, and Microsoft Edge. This redesign aligns with Samsung's broader One UI strategy of delivering a cohesive and polished software experience across its devices.It's worth remembering that these insights come from early development versions of One UI 8. The final design and features could still be tweaked before the official launch, which is anticipated for the second half of 2025.Still, this planned refresh for Samsung Internet looks like a positive step. Improving the look and feel of a frequently used app directly impacts the daily user experience. A cleaner, more customizable, and potentially easier-to-navigate browser is always a welcome update for the millions who rely on it.