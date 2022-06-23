Hot new rumor paints Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 in a wide variety of interesting colors
With a virtually unchanged design and relatively few internal upgrades compared to its hugely popular predecessor, the fast-approaching Galaxy Z Flip 4 might rely on... color more than anything else to not only match but improve the Z Flip 3's global sales numbers.
Generally viewed by many "traditional" handset buyers as a far less important characteristic than, say, the display, processor, battery, and cameras, the tonal palette can definitely become a key selling point for a modern foldable device specifically marketed as a "style meets function" type of product.
With that in mind, it was certainly nice to hear that Samsung has at least a few fresh new paint jobs lined up for this fall, not to mention a considerably more expansive Bespoke program than last year. Always reliable industry analyst Ross Young has even more good news to report on the Z Flip 4 color front today, and without further ado, here's exactly what you should expect now in terms of...
Main Galaxy Z Flip 4 hues and color combinations
- Gold
- Gray
- Light blue
- Purple
- Black/green/green
- Gold/yellow/white
- Gold/yellow/yellow
- Silver/navy/navy
- Silver/white/white
Although we're still most likely at least a month and a half away from Samsung's next big Unpacked launch event, those first four Galaxy Z Flip 4 shades listed above seem pretty much etched in stone after being predicted by two other trustworthy sources aside from Ross Young (albeit under different names).
Yes, that's (purportedly) the Galaxy Z Flip 4.
Of the four, the gray version is tipped to get the largest number of units produced in the "first few months", followed by purple and gold. That seems to suggest early foldable adopters may not be as interested in flashy hues as you'd expect, which makes Samsung's decision to kill the Phantom Black flavor of the Z Flip 3 that much harder to understand.
For what it's worth, black headlines the first of five combo styles that could be "recommended" as lead representatives of the Bespoke program for the Z Flip 4. Compared to the Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition, this is clearly destined to not only include more combinations, but also a far larger number of colors to combine.
For instance, there are just two Galaxy Z Flip 3 frame options to choose from in the US at the time of this writing, while the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will definitely come in at least three and expand to new countries and regions.
Other possible Z Flip 4 selling points
- Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor
- Up to 512GB internal storage
- 3,700mAh battery
- 2.1-inch cover screen
- Less noticeable crease
- Lower price point
By no means an exhaustive list of expected features, that's more or less everything the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is likely to have going for it in contrast to its precursor. The battery size upgrade from 3,300 to 3,700mAh sounds like the number one thing to look forward to here... along with a still-mysterious and not exactly guaranteed price cut.
The Z Flip 3 cover screen (pictured here) is expected to grow bigger on the Z Flip 4.
With the Z Flip 3 dropping to as little as $700 just yesterday (with a Galaxy Watch 4 also included at no extra charge), a $900 (or perhaps even lower) Z Flip 4 starting price certainly feels doable right now.
The larger cover display (compared to the 1.9-inch Z Flip 3), in case you're wondering, is tipped to be paired with an unchanged 6.7-inch main foldable screen, and alas, the dual 12MP rear-facing cameras are also unlikely to get any sort of a dramatic upgrade.
Qualcomm's newest top-of-the-line SoC, meanwhile, means that the Galaxy Z Flip 4 (and Z Fold 4) will provide more raw power than the S22 family, although it remains to be seen if we should expect a bump from 8 to 12 gigs of RAM as well, at least in combination with a generous 512 gigs of storage space.
