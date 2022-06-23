Hot new rumor paints Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 in a wide variety of interesting colors





Generally viewed by many "traditional" handset buyers as a far less important characteristic than, say, the display, processor, battery, and cameras, the tonal palette can definitely become a key selling point for a modern foldable device specifically marketed as a "style meets function" type of product.





Main Galaxy Z Flip 4 hues and color combinations





Gold

Gray

Light blue

Purple

Black/green/green

Gold/yellow/white

Gold/yellow/yellow

Silver/navy/navy

Silver/white/white



Although we're still most likely at least a month and a half away from Samsung's next big Unpacked launch event , those first four Galaxy Z Flip 4 shades listed above seem pretty much etched in stone after being predicted by two other trustworthy sources aside from Ross Young (albeit under different names).









Of the four, the gray version is tipped to get the largest number of units produced in the "first few months", followed by purple and gold. That seems to suggest early foldable adopters may not be as interested in flashy hues as you'd expect, which makes Samsung 's decision to kill the Phantom Black flavor of the Z Flip 3 that much harder to understand.





For what it's worth, black headlines the first of five combo styles that could be "recommended" as lead representatives of the Bespoke program for the Z Flip 4. Compared to the Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition , this is clearly destined to not only include more combinations, but also a far larger number of colors to combine.





For instance, there are just two Galaxy Z Flip 3 frame options to choose from in the US at the time of this writing, while the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will definitely come in at least three and expand to new countries and regions.

Other possible Z Flip 4 selling points





Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor

Up to 512GB internal storage

3,700mAh battery

2.1-inch cover screen

Less noticeable crease

Lower price point











With the Z Flip 3 dropping to as little as $700 just yesterday (with a Galaxy Watch 4 also included at no extra charge), a $900 (or perhaps even lower) Z Flip 4 starting price certainly feels doable right now.





The larger cover display (compared to the 1.9-inch Z Flip 3 ), in case you're wondering, is tipped to be paired with an unchanged 6.7-inch main foldable screen, and alas, the dual 12MP rear-facing cameras are also unlikely to get any sort of a dramatic upgrade.



