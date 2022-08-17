 Samsung slashes the trade-in value of the Galaxy Z Flip 3... again - PhoneArena
Samsung slashes the trade-in value of the Galaxy Z Flip 3... again

Samsung
We all know that one of the biggest problems with foldables is the price tag. Perhaps many more users would be willing to stomach the limitations of the novel technology, if they were not asked to pay such a high premium for it in the first place.

Samsung seems to understand this very well. That is why the Korean tech giant has worked towards reducing the price of its foldables across generations. Additionally, with the recently launched Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4, Samsung has been doing even more to make the new foldables accessible.

This includes exclusive pre-order prices, in addition to an ambitious trade-in scheme. Perhaps, one that is too ambitious for its own good. Initially, users could receive up to $900 in credit towards the Galaxy Z Flip 4, if they returned last year’s model - the Z Flip 3. This meant that users could upgrade to the latest model for just $99.

Firstly, Samsung slashed the value of the 128 GB version of the Z Flip 3 to $700, while preserving the $900 tag for the 256GB one. Now, the credit amounts seem to have been shifted yet again. Max Weinbach, a prominent tech tipster, shared the new values for the three versions of the Z Flip 3 in a tweet.



Only the Bespoke edition of the Z Flip 3 still earns you the full initial credit amount. This information was first covered by 9to5 Google in a dedicated article. According to them, this change does not apply retroactively. This means that users who were quick to jump on the offer will still be receiving the full $900 worth of credit.

Given how marginally better the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is, people might now think twice before trading in their old Z Flip 3. At any rate, for those that are in the market for a Z series foldable for the first time, you can still pre-order one at an exclusive price from the links below.

