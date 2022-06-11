First real-world Galaxy Z Flip 4 images show subtle but important changes

Last year's clamshell Galaxy Z Flip 3 offered a significant design change over the previous version: it came with a much larger cover display and a different camera layout. Rumors and leaked renders had said the Flip 4 would be given a low-key makeover, and it looks like they were spot on, as newly surfaced real-world images of the phone are in line with those rumors.

Small changes, big impact





This leak comes by way of YouTuber @Mr_TechTalkTV . This is the first time we are seeing the Galaxy Z Flip 4 in the flesh and it appears to be the rumored gray variant. The phone has the same overall design as the Flip 3. The inner screen is the same size - 6.7-inches. What has changed though is that the crease in the middle of the screen is much less noticeable, almost like it doesn't exist, but if you look closely, there is a small whitish line, probably because of light reflection, which appears to suggest the crease is still very much there, though it's unlikely to bother most users.





The screen bezels look a smidge thinner and as rumors had said, the Z Flip 4 appears to have a thinner hinge, but it doesn't seem to serve a functional purpose as there is still a huge gap between the two halves of the device when it's folded.









At first glance, the cover display looks like it's the same size, but Mr_TechTalkTV says that it has grown a little bigger. Per rumors, the size will increase from 1.9-inches to 2.1-inches.





The position of the physical fingerprint sensor has not changed and it's still on the right side, embedded within the lock button. The camera layout as well as the camera specs also remain unchanged, meaning the phone has a vertical array with two 12MP cameras.









Other tidbits include the same two-tone design and a smooth, matte look. Like its predecessor, the Flip 4 apparently also has Armor Aluminum material and glass panels on the back and front.

Galaxy Z Flip 4 may offer a bigger battery





The source who leaked these images also revealed that the Galaxy Z Flip 4 has a longer battery life than the Flip 3, which means the rumors about the battery capacity increasing from 3,300mAh to 3,700mAh were right on the money. This seems to explain why the phone is rumored to be thicker than the outgoing model.









The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is the world's most popular foldable phone but its short life is considered a drawback, so it's great that Samsung is going to address this with the next generation and this change could make the Flip 4 the best foldable phone of 2022





Users will also be able to top up the battery quickly, as leaks say that charging speed will increase from 15W to 25W.



