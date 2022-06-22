Galaxy Z Flip 4 Bespoke edition may come with even more color options and to more countries (tip)

Z Flip 4 might have more Bespoke color options in more countries



Z Flip 3 Bespoke edition launched in October last year, a few months after the clamshell foldable was introduced to the market. In case you don't know, the Bespoke edition offers a way for you to mix and match the colors you want on your Z Flip so you can make it unique to fit your preferences. In the case of the Z Flip 3 , there is a total of 49 color combinations you can select for the fanciest look

For the Z Flip 3, you have blue, yellow, pink, white, and black, and for frames - black and silver, to mix and match for a unique phone look. And the Z Flip 3 Bespoke edition was available only in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Korea, the UK, and the US.











Now, SamMobile says more countries will be able to order Z Flip 4 Bespoke: more specifically, leading markets across Europe and Asia should get the option.

For now, rumors and leaks have centered on August 10 for the grand unveiling of the Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 (and the Galaxy Watch 5 , most likely).





Z Flip 4 expectations: a quick recap of what we've heard so far

