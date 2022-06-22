Galaxy Z Flip 4 Bespoke edition may come with even more color options and to more countries (tip)
1
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
We are now approaching August when the potential Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 unveiling will reportedly take place. And, as we might expect, the rumor mill has been turning like crazy in the last couple of months, spilling almost everything there is to know about the upcoming phones.
Now, SamMobile reports about a new tip coloring the Z Flip 4 in some cool colors - yes, we are talking about a Z Flip 4 Bespoke edition, that will reportedly come in even more colors than the Z Flip 3 one, and be available in more countries. At least, that's what the buzz is saying right now.
SamMobile's sources are claiming that the Z Flip 4 will be getting a Bespoke edition, just like its predecessor, and it will, on top of that, be available in more countries and with more color options.
Now, according to SamMobile, there will be even more colors that you can use to customize the Galaxy Z Flip 4 look. The publication doesn't disclose which colors will be added, though, so that remains to be seen.
And, as last year, the Z Flip 4 Bespoke edition is expected to be available for purchase on Samsung.com.
At the moment, it is unclear when the Z Flip 4 Bespoke edition will launch, but it is highly likely Samsung will go for a later Bespoke launch as it did last year.
Z Flip 4 expectations: a quick recap of what we've heard so far
Other features that are expected for this year's Samsung clamshell phone include a slightly bigger outer display (in the 2 inches category), a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 (a specced-up 8 Gen 1, more or less), and more storage options reportedly going all the way up to 512GB.
The phone is expected to retain a similar camera system to its predecessor but rock a bigger battery of 3,700mAh. A smaller hinge and less noticeable crease for the phone's 6.7-inch 120Hz foldable display are also expected.
As for the official colors the Z Flip 4 is expected to come in, earlier reputable industry analyst Ross Young stated we would get Gold, Gray, Light Blue, and Light Violet colors for the clamshell foldable. There's still the possibility Samsung will add some exclusive colors only available through Samsung.com, as it does with the Z Flip 3, but these are yet to be confirmed.
Now, SamMobile reports about a new tip coloring the Z Flip 4 in some cool colors - yes, we are talking about a Z Flip 4 Bespoke edition, that will reportedly come in even more colors than the Z Flip 3 one, and be available in more countries. At least, that's what the buzz is saying right now.
Z Flip 4 might have more Bespoke color options in more countries
SamMobile's sources are claiming that the Z Flip 4 will be getting a Bespoke edition, just like its predecessor, and it will, on top of that, be available in more countries and with more color options.
Z Flip 3 Bespoke edition launched in October last year, a few months after the clamshell foldable was introduced to the market. In case you don't know, the Bespoke edition offers a way for you to mix and match the colors you want on your Z Flip so you can make it unique to fit your preferences. In the case of the Z Flip 3, there is a total of 49 color combinations you can select for the fanciest look.
Now, according to SamMobile, there will be even more colors that you can use to customize the Galaxy Z Flip 4 look. The publication doesn't disclose which colors will be added, though, so that remains to be seen.
For the Z Flip 3, you have blue, yellow, pink, white, and black, and for frames - black and silver, to mix and match for a unique phone look. And the Z Flip 3 Bespoke edition was available only in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Korea, the UK, and the US.
Z Flip 3 Bespoke edition, rumor has it the Z Flip 4 Bespoke will rock more colors and color combos
Now, SamMobile says more countries will be able to order Z Flip 4 Bespoke: more specifically, leading markets across Europe and Asia should get the option.
And, as last year, the Z Flip 4 Bespoke edition is expected to be available for purchase on Samsung.com.
At the moment, it is unclear when the Z Flip 4 Bespoke edition will launch, but it is highly likely Samsung will go for a later Bespoke launch as it did last year.
For now, rumors and leaks have centered on August 10 for the grand unveiling of the Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 (and the Galaxy Watch 5, most likely).
Z Flip 4 expectations: a quick recap of what we've heard so far
Other features that are expected for this year's Samsung clamshell phone include a slightly bigger outer display (in the 2 inches category), a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 (a specced-up 8 Gen 1, more or less), and more storage options reportedly going all the way up to 512GB.
The phone is expected to retain a similar camera system to its predecessor but rock a bigger battery of 3,700mAh. A smaller hinge and less noticeable crease for the phone's 6.7-inch 120Hz foldable display are also expected.
As for the official colors the Z Flip 4 is expected to come in, earlier reputable industry analyst Ross Young stated we would get Gold, Gray, Light Blue, and Light Violet colors for the clamshell foldable. There's still the possibility Samsung will add some exclusive colors only available through Samsung.com, as it does with the Z Flip 3, but these are yet to be confirmed.
At the end of the day, nothing is official before it's official, you know, so we will be gearing up for the Z Flip 4 launch in August, excited to see what Samsung will do this year with the foldables.
Things that are NOT allowed: