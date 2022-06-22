 Galaxy Z Flip 4 Bespoke edition may come with even more color options and to more countries (tip) - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Galaxy Z Flip 4 Bespoke edition may come with even more color options and to more countries (tip)

Samsung
1
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Galaxy Z Flip 4 tipped to get a Bespoke edition with even more color options and available to more c
We are now approaching August when the potential Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 unveiling will reportedly take place. And, as we might expect, the rumor mill has been turning like crazy in the last couple of months, spilling almost everything there is to know about the upcoming phones.

Now, SamMobile reports about a new tip coloring the Z Flip 4 in some cool colors - yes, we are talking about a Z Flip 4 Bespoke edition, that will reportedly come in even more colors than the Z Flip 3 one, and be available in more countries. At least, that's what the buzz is saying right now.

Z Flip 4 might have more Bespoke color options in more countries


SamMobile's sources are claiming that the Z Flip 4 will be getting a Bespoke edition, just like its predecessor, and it will, on top of that, be available in more countries and with more color options.

Z Flip 3 Bespoke edition launched in October last year, a few months after the clamshell foldable was introduced to the market. In case you don't know, the Bespoke edition offers a way for you to mix and match the colors you want on your Z Flip so you can make it unique to fit your preferences. In the case of the Z Flip 3, there is a total of 49 color combinations you can select for the fanciest look.

Now, according to SamMobile, there will be even more colors that you can use to customize the Galaxy Z Flip 4 look. The publication doesn't disclose which colors will be added, though, so that remains to be seen.

For the Z Flip 3, you have blue, yellow, pink, white, and black, and for frames - black and silver, to mix and match for a unique phone look. And the Z Flip 3 Bespoke edition was available only in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Korea, the UK, and the US.


Now, SamMobile says more countries will be able to order Z Flip 4 Bespoke: more specifically, leading markets across Europe and Asia should get the option.

And, as last year, the Z Flip 4 Bespoke edition is expected to be available for purchase on Samsung.com.

At the moment, it is unclear when the Z Flip 4 Bespoke edition will launch, but it is highly likely Samsung will go for a later Bespoke launch as it did last year.

For now, rumors and leaks have centered on August 10 for the grand unveiling of the Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 (and the Galaxy Watch 5, most likely).

Z Flip 4 expectations: a quick recap of what we've heard so far


Other features that are expected for this year's Samsung clamshell phone include a slightly bigger outer display (in the 2 inches category), a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 (a specced-up 8 Gen 1, more or less), and more storage options reportedly going all the way up to 512GB.

The phone is expected to retain a similar camera system to its predecessor but rock a bigger battery of 3,700mAh. A smaller hinge and less noticeable crease for the phone's 6.7-inch 120Hz foldable display are also expected.

As for the official colors the Z Flip 4 is expected to come in, earlier reputable industry analyst Ross Young stated we would get Gold, Gray, Light Blue, and Light Violet colors for the clamshell foldable. There's still the possibility Samsung will add some exclusive colors only available through Samsung.com, as it does with the Z Flip 3, but these are yet to be confirmed.

At the end of the day, nothing is official before it's official, you know, so we will be gearing up for the Z Flip 4 launch in August, excited to see what Samsung will do this year with the foldables.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Pixel 7 Pro prototype indicates the Tensor 2 could lag behind the competition (once again)
Pixel 7 Pro prototype indicates the Tensor 2 could lag behind the competition (once again)
ZTE’s most advanced smartphone is now available in the US
ZTE’s most advanced smartphone is now available in the US
Android Auto for phone screens is no more
Android Auto for phone screens is no more
Samsung's new OLED display method for cheaper, bezel-less foldable phones goes into trial runs
Samsung's new OLED display method for cheaper, bezel-less foldable phones goes into trial runs
Dish to pay lower rates for the use of T-Mobile's wireless service
Dish to pay lower rates for the use of T-Mobile's wireless service
Twitter's Board approves Musk's $44 billion acquisition
Twitter's Board approves Musk's $44 billion acquisition

Popular stories

T-Mobile goes above and beyond our expectations with killer new 'Un-carrier' move
T-Mobile goes above and beyond our expectations with killer new 'Un-carrier' move
Eagerly anticipated iOS 16 feature could destroy marriages and other relationships
Eagerly anticipated iOS 16 feature could destroy marriages and other relationships
Side-by-side Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Fold 4 display images show a greatly improved crease
Side-by-side Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Fold 4 display images show a greatly improved crease
T-Mobile has another 'Un-carrier move' locked and loaded (yes, already)
T-Mobile has another 'Un-carrier move' locked and loaded (yes, already)
AT&T knocks it out of the park with outstanding new 12-month prepaid plan
AT&T knocks it out of the park with outstanding new 12-month prepaid plan
Microsoft launches new premium security app for Android and iOS devices
Microsoft launches new premium security app for Android and iOS devices
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless