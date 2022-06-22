Discover Samsung deal of the day: Cheaper than ever Galaxy Z Flip 3 with free Galaxy Watch 4
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Just in case the sizzling hot Discover promotions kicked off by Samsung across all of its product categories on Monday to celebrate the beginning of summer in style didn't put a big enough smile on the faces of bargain hunters nationwide, an absolutely phenomenal new Galaxy Z Flip 3 deal is now available for 24 hours only.
Following in the footsteps of a similarly mind-blowing limited-time Z Fold 3 offer, this slashes $300 off the list price of the world's best-selling foldable device "instantly" while also adding a Galaxy Watch 4 to your cart automatically at no extra charge.
Although we're talking about an entry-level GPS-only 40mm version of the non-Classic Wear OS smartwatch this time around, that's still a $250-worth gift with a robust list of features and decent reviews, bringing your total savings to a whopping 550 bucks... with no strings attached whatsoever.
The special offer is good for both 128 and 256GB storage configurations of the 5G-enabled Galaxy Z Flip 3, setting you back $700 and $750 respectively after the aforementioned $300 instant discount in multiple colors and your choice of an unlocked or carrier-specific model.
To our knowledge, this flexible Snapdragon 888 powerhouse has never been this affordable (with or without a Galaxy Watch 4-grade freebie included), which obviously makes us wonder just how cheap the fast-approaching Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 might turn out after all.
While you don't have to trade anything in if you don't want to, there are naturally extra discounts to be had for folks looking to discard their old phones. Specifically, up to $245 with a cracked screen and up to $325 in the case of fully functional devices with no such obvious defects.
That... actually doesn't sound that great by Samsung's typically sky-high standards, but combined with everything else, it can drop the price of a sweet, sweet Z Flip 3/Galaxy Watch 4 combo to a measly 375 bucks. Just don't forget to hurry and complete your purchase (with or without a trade-in) today.
