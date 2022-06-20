Samsung's big Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 storage upgrades are now set in stone





Both the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 , for instance, have recently been rumored to go one step further compared to their forerunners in that particular department, and at least as far as Samsung's domestic market is concerned, that's now pretty much etched in stone.

Plenty of digital hoarding room to go around









To be perfectly clear, there doesn't seem to be a 1TB version of the 5G-enabled Galaxy Z Flip 4 in the pipeline, but 512 gigs will double the local digital hoarding room provided by the most advanced (and of course, most expensive) Z Flip 3 model released last fall.









The same essentially goes for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 , which comes in 256 and 512GB storage configurations, the latter of which will jump all the way up to a terabyte for this year's highly anticipated (and vastly upgraded) Z Fold 4 5G powerhouse.





Keep in mind that a 512GB Galaxy Z Fold 4 variant is still in the works as well, as confirmed by this Korean government data leak, and if Samsung plans to reduce this bad boy's starting price compared to its predecessor, an entry-level 256 gig model is also very much on the table.





The Z Flip 4, meanwhile, is likely to come in three configurations of its own, up from two Z Flip 3 main models and ranging from 128 to 512GB storage, which is yet another reason to expect an overall foldable production and sales boost for Samsung this fall compared to 2021.

Expected Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 prices





Even though multiple credible sources and insiders have (vaguely) predicted price cuts for Samsung's next-gen foldable flagships , we haven't seen a lot of actual numbers bandied about yet.









With a glamorous Unpacked debut presumably slated for early August and a commercial rollout likely to happen later that same month, this looks like an ideal time to make some (educated) guesses based on existing information, recent visual leaks, and... this writer's good old fashioned gut feeling. Here goes nothing:





Z Flip 4 5G - $900 with 128GB; $950 with 256GB; $1000 with 512GB

Z Fold 4 5G - $1600 with 256GB; $1700 with 512GB; $1800 with 1TB







On the other hand, it might seem optimistic to expect the Galaxy Z Fold 4 to start at $200 under the Z Fold 3 with a refined design much better cameras in tow, and a number of other notable upgrades, but said Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G has repeatedly been marked down to $1400 in recent months, which probably means there's plenty of room for a launch discount as well.





This didn't used to be the case just a couple of years ago, but with low-end Android phones nowadays holding an important advantage over many flagships in their microSD support, the internal storage space of the latter class of handsets is getting more and more attention prior to an official announcement.