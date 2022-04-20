'Very strong' Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 launch and price cuts might be in the pipeline
From an end user perspective, four months can sound like an eternity when waiting for a new mobile device (or two) to make a commercial debut. For a smartphone manufacturer, on the other hand, four months essentially represents the final stage of a handset's pre-release preparation, with actual production not yet underway but pretty firm plans already in place for what's to come.
Take Samsung. There's a very good chance the world's number one smartphone vendor knows exactly what's in store for its traditional August Unpacked event of 2022 and how many Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 units will then be offered for sale to their earliest adopters.
If that's the case, of course, the good news is we'll probably find out everything we need to know about the company's H2 flagship launch plans well in advance of August. That will undoubtedly be made possible by rock-solid insiders and tipsters like Ross Young, who already has a very valuable albeit vague nugget of information to share on that juicy topic.
What does a "very strong launch" actually mean?
That, our friends, is the (multi) million-dollar question that only time will answer... with any degree of certainty. The thing we can be (almost 100 percent) sure about at the moment is that Samsung aims to build "more than double" the number of Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 units in July than it did that same time last year for the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3.
That strongly suggests the tech giant expects to sell way more of its latest foldables during their first few weeks of availability this year compared to 2021, which... shouldn't exactly come as a shock for those who've been following the rapid growth of that fledgling market over the last 18 months or so.
Galaxy Z Fold 3 (left), Galaxy Z Flip 3 (right).
If anything, Samsung might be setting somewhat of a conservative production goal for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 after its overall 2021 foldable shipments jumped 400 percent (!!!) from 2020.
Naturally, the company could ramp up production down the line as well if early demand exceeds current expectations, perhaps boosted by, surprise, surprise, a "price cut" predicted (possibly based on his hunch and little else) by Ross Young.
How low can the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 go?
While it's definitely unrealistic to expect state-of-the-art foldable devices like these two to target the masses just one year after their predecessors debuted at $1,800 and $1,000 recommended prices, it's pretty obvious that Samsung can and will most likely do better on that front.
The main reason why that's so obvious is how quickly and deeply the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 got discounted after their commercial releases last year. With no strings attached whatsoever, the two versatile powerhouses recently dropped to starting prices of $1,400 and $850 respectively, although that doesn't necessarily mean their sequels will actually go official at those reasonable MSRPs.
Galaxy Z Fold 3 with separately sold stylus and case.
With no built-in Z Fold 4 S Pen tipped after all and very few substantial upgrades expected from the Z Flip 4, this fall (or rather late summer) feels like an ideal time for Samsung to focus on improving the affordability and large-scale appeal of its foldable portfolio.
That could be even clearer if the company does indeed aim to release a third foldable model alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 this year, as rumored a little while back and neither reiterated, nor denied by Young today.
Of course, said third device might start at an even higher price point than the Z Fold 4, but if that's the case, the Z Flip 4 could certainly use a nice discount compared to its predecessor to stand out from the 2022 pack.
