Galaxy Z Flip 4 camera: Everything we know so far
1
The stream of leaks for the Galaxy Z Flip 4 has only recently started to flow, with the latest revealing what is supposed to be a full spec sheet. That means that we also have some information on the Z Flip 4’s camera system, for which there was basically no word mentioned anywhere up until now.
What this alleged spec sheet shows us, though, is a little less noteworthy than one would expect. Unlike its more pricier sibling, the Galaxy Z Fold 4, the Flip 4 is not set to come with any hardware improvements when it comes to its cameras, at least based on this supposed spec sheet. That being said, there is some silver lining here, keep reading on to find out.
Since the beginning of 2022, most of the leaks regarding Samsung’s upcoming foldable phones were centered around the more high-end Galaxy Z Fold 4. Just recently, however, we got a pretty meaty leak on Twitter by a reliable tipster going by the name Yogesh Brar.
Previously, some vague rumors stated that we might see a triple camera array on the Z Flip in 2022, but that was considered unlikely, and now even more so. There were also talks that maybe we would see the same (or improved) under-display camera tech that the Z Fold model is rocking, but that also seems unlikely.
Keep in mind that some rumors say Samsung might decrease the price for its new foldables ever so slightly this year (again), which could explain the company cutting some corners with the camera system for the less expensive model.
The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is expected to have two cameras: a main and an ultra-wide. There will also be one selfie shooter. Currently, the information is pointing at the same type of setup seen on the Galaxy Z Flip 3, which had decent cameras at best.
As mentioned, Samsung’s more budget-friendly foldable is rumored to come with the same cameras found on its predecessor — the Z Flip 3. In other words, that means a 12MP main camera, 12MP ultra-wide, and a 10MP front-facing snapper with a punch-hole design.
Currently, there are no camera upgrades said to come with the new Galaxy Z Flip 4. There are still more or less two months until the expected announcement date, however, in which time new information may come out saying otherwise. We will regularly be updating this article, so you can check here every now and then to find out if there are any potential surprises.
Galaxy Z Flip 4 camera upgrades: What we expect
Brar shared an alleged full list of specs for the Galaxy Z Flip 4, including those for its cameras. According to said list, the Z Flip 4 would come with the same 12MP main camera, 12MP ultra-wide, and 10 MP selfie snapper as that of its predecessor — the Galaxy Z Flip 3.
Now, we still don’t know a lot about the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and its cameras, and there is still a chance that it might feature some upgrades in that regard. For example, the brand new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset that’s said to come inside the Flip 4 might offer some AI and other software improvements that would make the new model superior compared to the Flip 3.
How many cameras does the new Galaxy Z Flip have?
Galaxy Z Flip 4 camera: How many megapixels will it be?
Galaxy Z Flip 4 camera upgrades:
The truth of the matter is that the Galaxy Z Flip has never been a phone meant for a great photo and video performance, so the lack of upgrades in that department carries slightly less disappointment. If you are looking for a good camera experience, it would probably be better to divert your attention to one of Samsung’s S series, or if money is not an issue, the Galaxy Z Fold 4.
