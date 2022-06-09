Here are Samsung's current Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, and Galaxy Watch 5 launch plans and colors





That almost certainly means the world's number one smartphone vendor also has clear plans for when said launch event will take place and when its two next-gen foldables will actually go on sale around the world.





While said plans could always change as we get closer to the targeted Unpacked date, influenced by things like component yields and quality testing, it shouldn't come as a big surprise that Samsung 's current release schedule has just been leaked by Jon Prosser (who else?).

Save the August 10 and August 26 dates





and all the color options of all these devices. The self-proclaimed creator of "dumb videos for smart people" on YouTube account Front Page Tech is back to doing what he does... second best, "dumping" on Twitter not only the purported announcement and launch dates of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4, but the same timeline for the Galaxy Watch 5 familyall the color options of all these devices.





That's a lot of inside information, and although every little detail should obviously be treated with caution for the time being, we really wouldn't be surprised if the whole story panned out in August (give or take a few days and one or two color names).









Samsung's next Unpacked event is currently expected to go down on August 10, which just so happens to be the month's second Wednesday. The Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, Galaxy Watch 4, and Watch 4 Classic went official (and up for pre-order) on August 11, 2021, which you guessed it, was the month's second Wednesday as well.





As such, it absolutely makes sense for the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, Galaxy Watch 5, and Watch 5 Pro to be announced and start their US pre-orders on August 10, 2022 ahead of an actual "launch" on August 26. That's the final Thursday of the month, mind you, and these bad boys' predecessors were commercially released on August 27, 2021, which was also the last Thursday of that month.





Still, nothing's etched in stone yet, so just to be on the safe side, you should consider the possibility that this schedule might be revised until the very last hour depending on how well production evolves and initial global demand.

What to expect on the color front





Looking at what Jon Prosser is predicting today and what industry analyst Ross Young tweeted a little over a month ago , we're left with a pretty fascinating and decidedly convoluted chromatic equation for both the Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4.





Basically, "phantom black" and beige seem like guaranteed options for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 powerhouse, which may also come in an undoubtedly eye-catching green flavor (according to Prosser) and a presumably more boring gray hue (as per Ross Young).









Meanwhile, both sources expect the Z Flip 4 to be painted in a grand total of four shades, and despite them being referred to differently, they're probably the exact same four colors. We're talking graphite (or gray), "bora purple" (aka light violet), pink gold (or just gold), and last but not least, blue/light blue.









All three versions should be offered in phantom black and silver paint jobs, if Prosser's intel proves reliable, with the small Galaxy Watch 5 also tipped to be coated in pink gold and the large non-Pro device coming in a third color option dubbed "Sapphire" and described as "blueish."