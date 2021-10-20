Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Galaxy Z Flip3 at $499.99 with a trade-in

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Galaxy Z Flip3 at $499.99 with a trade-in

 View
Samsung Android

Samsung announces Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition: 49 new color combinations in tow

Peter Kostadinov
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition: 49 new color combinations in tow
Samsung has just announced the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition, which brings unprecedented visual customization to the mainstream foldable phone. Keeping true to the youthful nature of the device, Samsung 'unlocks' a bunch of new color options to both the upper and lower backplates as well as the actual frame of the phone, making for a grand total of 49 new vibrant color combinations that will certainly satiate your customization needs. The Galaxy Watch 4 series is also scoring a variety of new case colors, sizes, and strap styles as well. 

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition: What is it?


Future Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition owners can choose from Blue, Yellow, Pink, White, or Black for both the upper and lower backplates of the phone, while the frame can be either Black or Silver. All of these can be freely mixed, so you can get a blue upper plate with a yellow lower plate, surrounded by a black phone frame, for example, or go for the same colors on the top and bottom, whatever floats your boat. Samsung says that it has chosen these specific colors among thousands of other hues as they best complement each other.


Both the Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Watch 4 Bespoke Editions can be customized with Samsung's own Bespoke Studio online right before ordering. In this handy new tool, consumers can preview all the available color combinations in 360 degrees and save a picture of their creation for their viewing - and sharing - pleasure. Aside from being different on the exterior, both the Z Flip 3 and the Watch 4 will also have come equipped wallpapers that reflect their unique paint jobs.

You can check out Bespoke Studio right here.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition

- mix-and-match 49 different color combinations

Trade-in
$499 99
Buy at Samsung


But what if you grow tired of the unique color combination you've made? Before you list the device on eBay or another classifieds platform, consider subscribing to Samsung's new Bespoke Upgrade Care for a "small service fee". This new service is exclusively available to Bespoke Edition customers and allows them to replace the panels of their phones with differently colored ones down the line without having to buy a whole new Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition phone.


Have in mind that the Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition and the regular Z Flip 3 don't share color option, so you can't customize the new version of the foldable device with the original colors that it had. As a refresher, the Z Flip 3 was initially available in Cream, Phantom Black, Green, and Lavender colors, with the frame of the phone dressed in the same paint job.

“Today’s customers are multi-faceted, and we believe their technology should reflect their unique lifestyles,” said Stephanie Choi, SVP & Head of Marketing of the Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics. “Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition opens new experiences for customers to reflect who they are, through the technology they use the most.”

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition: Pricing and availability


Due to the deeply custom nature of the new Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition, Samsung warns that it would take a couple of weeks before an order can be shipped to the buyer, as each device is custom-made. That makes sense, as these diverse color combinations can't be mass-produced as the regular Z Flip 3 and "require more time, effort and planning when compared to devices that can be made in larger batches in advance".

You can order the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition starting today, October 20, but you should have in mind that this new version of the device is only available in a handful of markets around the world - namely the US, UK, South Korea, Germany, France, Canada, and Australia. Samsung says it is looking to expand the availability to more markets in the future.

Pricing of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition is set at $1,099 for the 256GB model in the US, but prices will vary depending on the market, so checking out Samsung's website in a supported region is your best bet to get up-to-date with the pricing.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 specs
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 specs
Review
8.0
User reviews
9.0
$150off $900 Special BestBuy $150off $850 Special BestBuy $1000 Special Samsung
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 2636 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3300 mAh
  • OS Android 11

Latest News

The outstanding Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are currently down to $248 again
by Rado Minkov,  0
The outstanding Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are currently down to $248 again
$102
Apple M1 Max GPU benchmark shows 3x faster performance compared to previous generation
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Apple M1 Max GPU benchmark shows 3x faster performance compared to previous generation
Latest 5G advertising battle between T-Mobile and Verizon ends in a draw
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Latest 5G advertising battle between T-Mobile and Verizon ends in a draw
Google adds new “mark as unread” feature to Google Chat
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Google adds new “mark as unread” feature to Google Chat
Android 12 Review: Sweet Material You
by Daniel Petrov,  12
Android 12 Review: Sweet Material You
One of the best Pixel 6 5G deals available today comes from none other than Google
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
One of the best Pixel 6 5G deals available today comes from none other than Google
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless