Certification reveals the battery capacity of the Galaxy Z Flip 4

Additional details on the Galaxy Z Flip 4’s battery size have emerged. As the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is approaching its release, more and more rumors about the much-anticipated foldable are circulating on the internet.One of the biggest hot topics is the purported battery size of the device, as battery life is one of the biggest pitfalls of the current generation. This week marks a breakthrough in that regard.Official information for the mandatory 3C certification has shed light on just how big the battery of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is going to be. The information confirms that the Flip will have a dual battery, with a grand total capacity of 3595mAh – about 10% more compared to what’s on the Z Flip 3.The battery will in fact be divided into two modules, like in past models, which settles previous speculations on the matter. The first module will have a capacity of 1040mAh, while the second will have a capacity of 2555mAh.It should be noted that this figure of 3595mAh most likely corresponds to the battery’s rated capacity. Rated capacity refers to the manufacturer’s own assessment of the capability of the battery on the basis of design, while typical capacity – the number you see on a phone’s specs sheet – estimates the real-life average of all devices in a typical batch.Typical and rated capacities are comparable, but not identical, with the latter usually being slightly lower. For reference, the rated capacity of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is just 3200mAh. Hence, the current numbers de facto confirm a net increase of about 10% in rated battery capacity. Not the hugest upgrade possible, but without a doubt, significant.Most leaks suggest that the Flip 4 will bear a strong similarity to its predecessor, with most changes being internal. Based on previous rumors, which point to the sizes of the two screens of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 remaining largely the same, it is possible to confidently predict an increase in battery life. Even more so if the chipset that is reportedly powering the device, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus, introduces improvements in power efficiency.All in all, a bigger battery is sure to make a difference even on its own. Those who struggled to last a full day with their Galaxy Z Flip 3 certainly have something to be happy about.