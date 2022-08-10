 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: What’s in the box? - PhoneArena
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: What’s in the box?

Samsung
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: What’s in the box?
Who doesn't like a good spoiler every once in a while? Admittedly, some people enjoy being held in suspense, but when you are about to order (or have already done so) a flashy new foldable smartphone like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, you might be inclined to wonder what exactly you are spending your money on. 

No worries - we have you covered. We are here to tell you precisely what comes in the box alongside the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, the latest and greatest smartphone by the king of foldables himself. So let's get right to it. 

What's in the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 box?


  • The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 
  • A pre-applied screen protector 
  • A USB-C cable
  • A SIM tray ejector
  • Paperwork

Unfortunately, some will be left a bit disappointed with the contents of the box of the Galaxy Z Flip 4. You will be getting the bare minimum - the device itself (duh), a USB-C cable and a number of miscellaneous items (i.e. SIM tray ejector, a pre-applied screen protector and some paperwork) that are in there simply for the sake of allowing you to set up your new smartphone. This is by means surprising in 2022, but unboxing the brand new Flip 4 feels underwhelming regardless. 

What's not in the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 box?


  • A power adapter 
  • Headphones 
  • Case 

Alas, long gone are the days when you could buy a new phone and simply plug it in the wall. The power adapter for the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is sold separately, as is the case with most flagship smartphones these days. Expecting a free pair of headphones also seems unreasonable (especially considering the fact that the Flip 4 makes its debut alongside the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2). Lastly, despite its status as a fashion piece, the Flip 4 does not come with a fancy case in the box. You know how the phrase goes - disappointed, but not surprised. 
