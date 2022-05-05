 Samsung is painting the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 in new colors - PhoneArena
Samsung
Daniel Petrov
1
Besides the larger Galaxy Z Flip 4 cover screen, Samsung is apparently working on other design surprises for its 2022 clamshell foldable edition, reports display analyst Ross Young. His industry supply chain sources tip that the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will come in new hues while the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will also be dressed in no less than three gowns.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 colors


  • Gold
  • Gray
  • Light Blue
  • Light Violet

Unlike the Galaxy Z Flip 3 default color scheme of Cream, Green, Lavender, and Phantom Black, Samsung takes out the somber black version and adds a jolly lighter blue, as well as enhances the Cream option with a Gold hue. Green is out, too, while the difference between Lavender and Violet may be in the eye of the beholder.

That's not to say there won't be other Z Flip 4 colors, though, as the Flip 3 not only has a Bespoke version where you could mix and match, but Samsung also offers exclusive colors for it - Gray, White, and Pink - on its own website. 

Such a rich palette makes sense for the Z Flip 4, as the clamshell is increasingly becoming a fashion accessory as much as it is a foldable display phone, unlike the somewhat dorky Fold series.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 colors


  • Beige
  • Black
  • Gray

As for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 model, Samsung will allegedly flip the script from the Phantom Green and Phantom Silver, to Beige and Gray, while the black option will remain. With the Z Fold 3, there were no other exclusive color options over at Samsung's website as has become customary, so we can assume that the Z Fold line will come in two new colors for its 2022 edition.
