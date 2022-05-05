Samsung is painting the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 in new colors





Unlike the Galaxy Z Flip 3 default color scheme of Cream, Green, Lavender, and Phantom Black, Samsung takes out the somber black version and adds a jolly lighter blue, as well as enhances the Cream option with a Gold hue. Green is out, too, while the difference between Lavender and Violet may be in the eye of the beholder.





That's not to say there won't be other Z Flip 4 colors, though, as the Flip 3 not only has a Bespoke version where you could mix and match, but Samsung also offers exclusive colors for it - Gray, White, and Pink - on its own website.





Such a rich palette makes sense for the Z Flip 4, as the clamshell is increasingly becoming a fashion accessory as much as it is a foldable display phone, unlike the somewhat dorky Fold series.