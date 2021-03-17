New Galaxy Z Fold 3 & Z Flip 3 5G leak reveals planned colors
The Galaxy Z Flip and Fold 2
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 are both expected to debut this summer, more specifically at an Unpacked event in July. Details about the phones are slim at the moment, but now a report has shed some light on the topic of colors.
The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 will be available in these colors
Sources speaking to SamMobile have revealed that Samsung is planning to offer the clamshell Galaxy Z Flip 3, also known as Z Flip 2, in four colors at launch — Light Violet, Beige, Green, and Black.
As for the ultra-premium Galaxy Z Fold 3, today’s report claims that it’ll at least be available in Black and Green. New colors might be in the words, but there’s no information about them just yet.
S Pen on the Z Fold 3, up to 256GB of storage on the Z Flip 3, and more
Samsung is believed to be making some important improvements to its foldables in 2021 that go beyond fancy colors. The Galaxy Z Fold 3, for example, may well act as a spiritual successor to the Galaxy Note series by integrating S Pen.
Additionally, both the Snapdragon 855 used inside the Galaxy Z Flip and the Snapdragon 865 found on the Z Fold 2 and Z Flip 5G, are set to be replaced with the more powerful Snapdragon 888 on the upcoming models.
The new chipset will reportedly be coupled with 128GB of storage as standard on the Galaxy Z Flip 3, although a 256GB variant is planned. The Z Fold 3 is going to offer 256GB of standard.
Other details include Android 11 and One UI 3.5 straight out of the box. There’s also a possibility that, for the first time ever, Samsung will use an under-display selfie camera on the Fold 3.
The new chipset will reportedly be coupled with 128GB of storage as standard on the Galaxy Z Flip 3, although a 256GB variant is planned. The Z Fold 3 is going to offer 256GB of standard.
Other details include Android 11 and One UI 3.5 straight out of the box. There’s also a possibility that, for the first time ever, Samsung will use an under-display selfie camera on the Fold 3.
Story timeline
This story is part of:Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 leaks (14 updates)
-
Now reading
17 March New Galaxy Z Fold 3 & Z Flip 3 5G leak reveals planned colors
-
23 February Leaker implies Galaxy Z Fold 3 will also be a spiritual successor to the Note 20
-
22 February Foldable Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G increasingly likely to offer S Pen support
-
16 February Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 'very likely' to feature an under-panel front camera
-
8 February The latest Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 5G leak just verified some important details