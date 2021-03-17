New Galaxy Z Fold 3 & Z Flip 3 5G leak reveals planned colors

The Galaxy Z Flip and Fold 2





The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 will be available in these colors

Sources speaking to SamMobile



The Violet and Black colors could resemble the popular Mirror Purple and Mirror Black finishes that were offered with the original



As for the ultra-premium

S Pen on the Z Fold 3, up to 256GB of storage on the Z Flip 3, and more

Samsung is believed to be making some important improvements to its foldables in 2021 that go beyond fancy colors. The Galaxy Z Fold 3, for example, may well act as a spiritual successor to the Galaxy Note series by



Sources speaking tohave revealed that Samsung is planning to offer the clamshell Galaxy Z Flip 3, also known as Z Flip 2, in four colors at launch — Light Violet, Beige, Green, and Black.The Violet and Black colors could resemble the popular Mirror Purple and Mirror Black finishes that were offered with the original Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. The Beige and Green options, on the other hand, are likely completely new.As for the ultra-premium Galaxy Z Fold 3 , today’s report claims that it’ll at least be available in Black and Green. New colors might be in the words, but there’s no information about them just yet.Samsung is believed to be making some important improvements to its foldables in 2021 that go beyond fancy colors. The Galaxy Z Fold 3, for example, may well act as a spiritual successor to the Galaxy Note series by integrating S Pen

Additionally, both the Snapdragon 855 used inside the Galaxy Z Flip and the Snapdragon 865 found on the Z Fold 2 and Z Flip 5G, are set to be replaced with the more powerful Snapdragon 888 on the upcoming models.



The new chipset will reportedly be coupled with 128GB of storage as standard on the Galaxy Z Flip 3, although a 256GB variant is planned. The Z Fold 3 is going to offer 256GB of standard.



Other details include Android 11 and One UI 3.5 straight out of the box. There’s also a possibility that, for the first time ever, Samsung will use an under-display selfie camera on the Fold 3.