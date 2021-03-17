Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Samsung Android 5G

New Galaxy Z Fold 3 & Z Flip 3 5G leak reveals planned colors

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Mar 17, 2021, 10:56 AM
New Galaxy Z Fold 3 &amp; Z Flip 3 5G leak reveals planned colors
The Galaxy Z Flip and Fold 2

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 are both expected to debut this summer, more specifically at an Unpacked event in July. Details about the phones are slim at the moment, but now a report has shed some light on the topic of colors.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 will be available in these colors


Sources speaking to SamMobile have revealed that Samsung is planning to offer the clamshell Galaxy Z Flip 3, also known as Z Flip 2, in four colors at launch — Light Violet, Beige, Green, and Black.

The Violet and Black colors could resemble the popular Mirror Purple and Mirror Black finishes that were offered with the original Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. The Beige and Green options, on the other hand, are likely completely new.

As for the ultra-premium Galaxy Z Fold 3, today’s report claims that it’ll at least be available in Black and Green. New colors might be in the words, but there’s no information about them just yet.

S Pen on the Z Fold 3, up to 256GB of storage on the Z Flip 3, and more


Samsung is believed to be making some important improvements to its foldables in 2021 that go beyond fancy colors. The Galaxy Z Fold 3, for example, may well act as a spiritual successor to the Galaxy Note series by integrating S Pen.

Additionally, both the Snapdragon 855 used inside the Galaxy Z Flip and the Snapdragon 865 found on the Z Fold 2 and Z Flip 5G, are set to be replaced with the more powerful Snapdragon 888 on the upcoming models.

The new chipset will reportedly be coupled with 128GB of storage as standard on the Galaxy Z Flip 3, although a 256GB variant is planned. The Z Fold 3 is going to offer 256GB of standard.

Other details include Android 11 and One UI 3.5 straight out of the box. There’s also a possibility that, for the first time ever, Samsung will use an under-display selfie camera on the Fold 3.

Featured stories

Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy A72 hands-on preview
Popular stories
Samsung announces the Galaxy A52 5G and Galaxy A72, "Awesome is for everyone!"
Popular stories
Watch the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G and A72 Unpacked event live stream
Popular stories
Here's what the highly anticipated OnePlus Watch will be all about

Popular stories

Popular stories
T-Mobile makes an important change to one of its best unlimited 5G plans
Popular stories
AT&T goes for Verizon's jugular with a big 5G upgrade while unveiling modest 2021 rollout plans
Popular stories
Google Pixel 5 to keep its unlimited photo storage free, but not the Pixel 5a
Popular stories
The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G and A72 prices get tipped, pretty affordable
Popular stories
Motorola teases release of 5G Snapdragon 870-powered Moto G100
Popular stories
Check out these high-res images of Motorola's next flagship, the Moto G100

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless