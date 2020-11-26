Galaxy Z Flip 3 tipped to offer 120Hz screen, thinner bezels at a much lower price





A post on the Chinese social networking website Weibo by Ice Universe (via MyFixGuide ) suggests Samsung is right to be worried. The leaker claims that the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will support a refresh rate of 120Hz, a feature that is largely exclusive to high-end smartphones at the moment. He also suggests that the device will have narrower bezels than the current model, which already has pretty thin bezels.









The last bit is a little hard to interpret, but it seemingly suggests that the price of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be within KRW 1,000,000 (~$904) in South Korea. For reference, the Z Flip 5G costs KRW 1,650,000.





Alternatively, he might be suggesting that it will be priced under 10,000 Yuan (~$1,520), which sounds more plausible. The LTE model costs 11,999 Yuan in China, in case you are wondering.





Either way, it appears that the Z Flip 3 will be more affordable than the Z Flip 5G, which cost $1,450 in the US.





Per previous information , the device will have a larger cover display than the current model, and a triple camera system.





Although the screen will likely remain the same 6.7-inch size as the Z Flip 5G, it will be protected by an improved version of Ultra-Thin Glass. We can also look forward to a bigger battery, stereo speakers, and an upgraded hinge.





The device will likely arrive in Q2 2021, presumably in April. Samsung is reportedly planning to launch five foldable phones in 2021, so we might also see a stripped-down version of the pocketable device.