Galaxy Z Flip 3 tipped to offer 120Hz screen, thinner bezels at a much lower price
Samsung launched its first clamshell foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip in February this year alongside the Galaxy S20 series, and it was followed by a 5G variant in August. The next iteration will apparently be called the Galaxy Z Flip 3, and the chaebol has apparently decided against unveiling it at the same time as the Galaxy S21 out of fear that it would eat into sales of the next S series flagship.
The last bit is a little hard to interpret, but it seemingly suggests that the price of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be within KRW 1,000,000 (~$904) in South Korea. For reference, the Z Flip 5G costs KRW 1,650,000.
Alternatively, he might be suggesting that it will be priced under 10,000 Yuan (~$1,520), which sounds more plausible. The LTE model costs 11,999 Yuan in China, in case you are wondering.
Either way, it appears that the Z Flip 3 will be more affordable than the Z Flip 5G, which cost $1,450 in the US.
Per previous information, the device will have a larger cover display than the current model, and a triple camera system.
Although the screen will likely remain the same 6.7-inch size as the Z Flip 5G, it will be protected by an improved version of Ultra-Thin Glass. We can also look forward to a bigger battery, stereo speakers, and an upgraded hinge.
The device will likely arrive in Q2 2021, presumably in April. Samsung is reportedly planning to launch five foldable phones in 2021, so we might also see a stripped-down version of the pocketable device.