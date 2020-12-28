The 'affordable' Galaxy Z Flip 3 could leave out a key feature





Industry insider Ross Young believes the third foldable phone is the Z Flip Lite , and it looks like this would be an LTE-only model.



That's based on a new report from GalaxyClub. The site has come across a Galaxy Z Flip 3 variant that carries the model number SM-F720F. The letter 'F' indicates that this is the international variant, probably meant for Europe and the Middle East. Models with 5G connectivity usually have a 'B' at the end of the identifier, which means the model in question only offers 4G connectivity.



SamMobile notes that the last flagship chip that only comes in an LTE-only configuration is the Snapdragon 855 Plus. This SoC is the beating heart of the OG Z Flip. It's 5G variant that was released in August is powered by the Snapdragon 865 Plus.



This may mean that the regular Z Flip 3 will feature the Snapdragon 888, and its stripped-down version will have an older flagship chip.





Alternatively, the Z Flip 3 may only come in one variant



The SM-F720F model number may indicate that the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be relegated to a budget model. This aligns with leaks that claim that Z Flip 3 will be a sub-$1,000 device . It's also in line with a report from South Korea that says Samsung is planning to manufacture 3 million units of the 'economic foldable smartphone model' Galaxy Z Flip 3.



It also conforms with rumors that say that Samsung will release the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, and Z Fold Lite in 2021. This implies that there is no Flip Lite, just one budget Z Flip 3.



That said, a recent report claims that all of Samsung's 2021 foldable phones will be 5G-ready. Thus, it's best to take today's news with a pinch of salt.



Samsung might still be undecided on the specs. After all, the Z Flip 3 is not expected to arrive until towards the end of Q2 2021 and the Fold 3 will seemingly be unveiled in June.