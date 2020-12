The 'affordable' Galaxy Z Flip 3 could leave out a key feature

Industry insider Ross Young believes the third foldable phone is the Z Flip Lite , and it looks like this would be an LTE-only model.



That's based on a new report from GalaxyClub That's based on a new report from. The site has come across a Galaxy Z Flip 3 variant that carries the model number SM-F720F. The letter 'F' indicates that this is the international variant, probably meant for Europe and the Middle East. Models with 5G connectivity usually have a 'B' at the end of the identifier, which means the model in question only offers 4G connectivity.



SamMobile notes that the last flagship chip that only comes in an LTE-only configuration is the Snapdragon 855 Plus. This SoC is the beating heart of the OG Z Flip. It's 5G variant that was released in August is powered by the Snapdragon 865 Plus.



This may mean that the regular Z Flip 3 will feature the Snapdragon 888, and its stripped-down version will have an older flagship chip.





Alternatively, the Z Flip 3 may only come in one variant



The SM-F720F model number may indicate that the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be relegated to a budget model. This aligns with leaks that claim that Z Flip 3 will be a The SM-F720F model number may indicate that the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be relegated to a budget model. This aligns with leaks that claim that Z Flip 3 will be a sub-$1,000 device . It's also in line with a report from South Korea that says Samsung is planning to manufacture 3 million units of the 'economic foldable smartphone model' Galaxy Z Flip 3.



It also conforms with rumors that say that Samsung will release the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, and Z Fold Lite in 2021. This implies that there is no Flip Lite, just one budget Z Flip 3.



That said, a recent report claims that all of Samsung's 2021 foldable phones will be 5G-ready. Thus, it's best to take today's news with a pinch of salt.



Samsung might still be undecided on the specs. After all, the Z Flip 3 is not expected to arrive until towards the end of Q2 2021 and the Fold 3 will seemingly be unveiled in June.

Samsung is betting big on foldable phones and to make the form factor go mainstream, the company is reportedly planning to release three bendable handsets next year - the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, and an affordable device.