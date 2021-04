Galaxy Unpacked event rumored for July, Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 expected

Rumors about an upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event are circulating around , claiming that Samsung will be announcing the anticipated Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 2 sometime in July. Normally, we would have expected an announcement in early August, which was usually reserved for the S Pen-toting Galaxy Note flagships for the second half of the year, but given the rumors that the Note lineup could be done, the focus is shifting onto the foldable devices. Actually, these latest rumors corroborate our expectations of the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 2's release date.





Samsung has been slowly but steadily pushing forward the announcements of its phones while simultaneously shying away from major trade show, and the reason for that is mostly related to the much larger exposure it gets from its self-hosted events. This. on the other hand, is beneficial to its market presence, and given the cutting- edge nature of foldable phones, such exposure is extremely desirable.







As far as the phones themselves are considered, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is expected to offer top-of-the-line specs. For the Z Fold 3, we expect the chipset of choice to be the flagship-grade Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. Here are the rest of the main specs the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is expected to have Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB UFS 3.1 , 5G Support, S Pen support, Bluetooth 5.1 , Wi-Fi 6, and more. A 12MP + 16MP + 16MP camera setup is expected to grace the rear of the device.You can learn more about the upcoming foldable flagship in the dedicated hub here