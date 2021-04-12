Galaxy Unpacked event rumored for July, Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 expected

Rumors about an upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event are circulating around
, claiming that Samsung will be announcing the anticipated Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 2 sometime in July. Normally, we would have expected an announcement in early August, which was usually reserved for the S Pen-toting Galaxy Note flagships for the second half of the year, but given the rumors that the Note lineup could be done, the focus is shifting onto the foldable devices. Actually, these latest rumors corroborate our expectations of the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 2's release date.
Samsung has been slowly but steadily pushing forward the announcements of its phones while simultaneously shying away from major trade show, and the reason for that is mostly related to the much larger exposure it gets from its self-hosted events. This. on the other hand, is beneficial to its market presence, and given the cutting-edge
nature of foldable phones, such exposure is extremely desirable.
As far as the phones themselves are considered, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is expected to offer top-of-the-line specs. For the Z Fold 3, we expect the chipset of choice to be the flagship-grade Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. Here are the rest of the main specs the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is expected to have Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB UFS 3.1
, 5G Support, S Pen support, Bluetooth 5.1
, Wi-Fi 6, and more. A 12MP + 16MP + 16MP camera setup is expected to grace the rear of the device.You can learn more about the upcoming foldable flagship in the dedicated hub here
.
What's even more intriguing is that, see, as it's a spiritual successor to the Galaxy Note series, the Z Fold 3 is expected to come with an S Pen integrated inside. This would make it the first foldable phone with stylus support. As a refresher, the recent Galaxy S21 Ultra
somewhat surprisingly scored support for the writing accessory though you have to buy it separately and you have no way of storing it inside the phone itself. All we know is that this as well as the rumors spell bad things for the future of the Galaxy Note lineup
.
The Z Flip 2, which may end up being called the Z Flip 3
in order to be in line with the larger foldable phone. Specs-wise, it's expected to come with the Snapdragon 888 chipset as well as a trove of new colors, reportedly including Light Violet, Beige, Green, and Black. Dual 12MP cameras and a 3,100mAh battery are set to make an appearance on the device as well.