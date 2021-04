Leaker states the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will come with the Snapdragon 888 after all

Galaxy Z Fold 3 will not use AMD-based Exynos processor, as rumored before

IceUniverse stated earlier that the foldable will not come powered by the current flagship-grade Snapdragon 888, and that led to certain speculations that the phone may be powered by the AMD-based Exynos 9925 or possibly the Snapdragon 888+ (both of these processors are still unannounced). However, this seems to not be the case here.







As my friend said, Galaxy Z Fold3 uses Snapdragon 888 processor.

It is about 13g lighter than Z Fold2. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) April 20, 2021

On top of that, the Z Fold 3 is rumored to support the S Pen, but at this time, it’s unlikely it will be built-in. The official announcement date for the Z Fold 3 and the Z Flip 3 is still unknown at the moment, but leakers expect their unveiling to happen sometime in the month of July.

Recently, there’s been some rumors and speculation that the upcoming Samsung foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will possibly ditch the Snapdragon 888 and might possibly come with an unannounced processor. Now, leaker IceUniverse states after all, the phone will come with the Snapdragon 888.The leaker additionally says the Z Fold 3 is about 13g (around 0.46 oz) lighter than the Z Fold 2.As a recap, we have now heard rumors that the Z Fold 3 will come with a slightly smaller display and even a smaller battery than its predecessor . At this time, we don’t have any leaks regarding the phone’s cameras, but as we all know, foldable phones are not really camera-centered devices.