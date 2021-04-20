Leaker states the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will come with the Snapdragon 888 after all
Galaxy Z Fold 3 will not use AMD-based Exynos processor, as rumored before
IceUniverse stated earlier that the foldable will not come powered by the current flagship-grade Snapdragon 888, and that led to certain speculations that the phone may be powered by the AMD-based Exynos 9925 or possibly the Snapdragon 888+ (both of these processors are still unannounced). However, this seems to not be the case here.
As my friend said, Galaxy Z Fold3 uses Snapdragon 888 processor.— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) April 20, 2021
It is about 13g lighter than Z Fold2.
The leaker additionally says the Z Fold 3 is about 13g (around 0.46 oz) lighter than the Z Fold 2.
As a recap, we have now heard rumors that the Z Fold 3 will come with a slightly smaller display and even a smaller battery than its predecessor. At this time, we don’t have any leaks regarding the phone’s cameras, but as we all know, foldable phones are not really camera-centered devices.
On top of that, the Z Fold 3 is rumored to support the S Pen, but at this time, it’s unlikely it will be built-in. The official announcement date for the Z Fold 3 and the Z Flip 3 is still unknown at the moment, but leakers expect their unveiling to happen sometime in the month of July.
