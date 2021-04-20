Leaker states the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will come with the Snapdragon 888 after all

Galaxy Z Fold 3 will not use AMD-based Exynos processor, as rumored before

IceUniverse stated earlier that the foldable will not come powered by the current flagship-grade Snapdragon 888, and that led to certain speculations that the phone may be powered by the AMD-based Exynos 9925 or possibly the Snapdragon 888+ (both of these processors are still unannounced). However, this seems to not be the case here.







As my friend said, Galaxy Z Fold3 uses Snapdragon 888 processor.

It is about 13g lighter than Z Fold2. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) April 20, 2021

On top of that, the Z Fold 3 is rumored to support the S Pen, but at this time, it’s unlikely it will be built-in. The official announcement date for the Z Fold 3 and the Z Flip 3 is still unknown at the moment, but leakers expect their unveiling to happen sometime in the month of July.